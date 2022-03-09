Day before Poll Results, BJP’s Key Strategy Meet in Goa Today; Cong Rounds Up Candidates

With most exit polls predicting a hung house in Goa, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed senior leaders in the state to manage any possible close outcome.

Sources in the BJP stated that former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also election in-charge of the state, will reach Goa in the evening. C T Ravi, the party’s goa in-charge, has already landed in the state.

The move comes even as the Congress is understood to have moved its candidates to a resort in an attempt to thwart any poaching attempts.

Senior BJP leaders, including chief minister Pramod Sawant, are expected to hold a meeting later today to discuss possible outcomes.

Sawant met PM Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday. The CM had briefed the PM on Goa elections.

“Briefed the PM about BJP’s strong performance in Goa Assembly Polls 2022 which will provide us the opportunity to form the Govt in the State once again with people’s blessings," tweeted Sawant.

Soon after, he left for Mumbai where he joined Ravi and Fadnavis and thanked the Pravasi Cadre for their work during Goa polls.

Sawant, too, is in Goa and is preparing for the crucial strategy meet scheduled this evening to strategise ahead of the counting day tomorrow. The meeting is likely to be supervised by BL Santhosh, national general secretary organisation.

Sources stated that BJP is keeping close on the developments in the state. In these elections, regional parties will become key players in the wake of a fractured mandate. While the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has tied up with the Trinamool Congress, the Goa Forward Party has an alliance with the Congress.

While the BJP believes that it will form a government on its own, defections have been a reality in Goa politics and the party high command will be keeping a close watch on the results tomorrow. The counting for results for 40 assembly seats in Goa will be done on Thursday.

