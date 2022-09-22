Day Reserved for Them, Only Women MLAs to Raise Their Issues in UP Assembly Today

In a unique initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has reserved the day for women MLAs to raise their issues, a step that Speaker Satish Mahana says no other legislative assembly in the country has taken so far.

UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana announced on Sunday that September 22 will be reserved as a special day for the women MLAs, with the time after the Question Hour kept for them to raise their issues.

There are only 47 women MLAs in 403-members UP Legislative Assembly.

Sessions of both the Houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, began from September 19 and will continue till September 23.

“On September 22, we will give an opportunity to the women MLAs to speak. This is something which no other legislative assembly in the country has done." Mahana said, adding that it will be unique among all the state legislative assemblies in the country.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking at the all-party meeting few days ago had said that the people have sent the members to the country’s biggest legislative assembly with great faith. “It is our responsibility that we fulfil their expectations. With serious and effective discussion, our respect among the public will go up," he said.

The Speaker also urged the members that they should present their side in a polite and parliamentary manner, and the debates should be held in a conducive environment. Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna also spoke on the occasion.

