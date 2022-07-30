Days After Complaint by Junior Minister, Swatantra Dev Singh Resigns as Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief

Swatantra Dev Singh resigned as the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief days after his tenure ended earlier this month. Sources close to the former UP BJP chief confirmed that the BJP leader gave his resignation four days ago.

Recently, Singh had completed his three-year tenure as BJP state president. Swatantra Dev Singh, the third person to complete the term, occupied the position on 19 July 2019 and his term ended on 16 July this year.

The resignation comes after his junior minister Dinesh Khatik sent his resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused the state bureaucracy of having malice towards him because of his Dalit identity, a report in Times of India said.

According to reports, Khatik was upset with Singh and his officers for the overall functioning of the Jal Shakti department.

Sources said his close affiliation with the RSS may have forced Swatantra Dev to relinquish the UP BJP post.

According to a report in AajTak, BJP is likely to get a new state president by 30 July. The party is organising a state-level training of party workers in Chitrakoot between 29 and 31 July and a new president can be decided during this meet.

Former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, former minister Srikant Sharma, union minister BL Verma and Sanjeev Baliyan are among the top contenders for the post. The next UP BJP chief would also take the responsibility of leading the party in the 2024 parliament elections.

