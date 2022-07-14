Days After Expelling Panneerselvam, AIADMK Sacks His Sons and 16 Other Supporters

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami expelled O Panneerselvam’s sons and 16 other supporters of the ousted leader from the party on Thursday. Panneerselvam’s two sons, Raveendranath, the party’s Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency and Jeyapradeep as well as former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled.

Among the 15 others expelled from the party are former legislators and MPs. In a party release, Palaniswami said the move is a disciplinary action and all the 18 of them have acted against party interests, principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.

This comes days after the AIADMK expelled Panneerselvam from the party’s primary membership. The AIADMK General Council meet on Monday passed a resolution accusing Panneerselvam of siding with the DMK regime and having ties with the ruling leaders and working to weaken the party.

Palaniswami was elected as the party’s interim general secretary. A day later, he announced the appointment of two senior leaders and former ministers K P Munusamy and Natham R Viswanathan as deputy general secretaries of the party.

(With PTI inputs)

