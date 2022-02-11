Days Ahead of Goa Assembly Polls, I-PAC Member Arrested for Drug Possession

Days ahead of the Goa assembly polls, state police on Friday arrested an Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) member with alleged possession of suspected drugs (ganja) after a raid was conducted at a private residency. I-PAC is a political consultancy firm run by political strategist Prashant Kishor and is helping the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to win polls in Goa.

Deputy Superintendent of North Goa, Vishwesh Kharpe told CNN-News18, “Today, while searching in Sukoor area, around 8 villas where IPAC members were staying were searched and suspected drugs (Ganja) was found in one of the villas."

He further said that one of the members, 28-year-old Vikas Nagal, was arrested and a further probe is on. Nagal hails from Haryana and is formally associated with the IPAC team camping in Goa for elections.

According to official sources, the investigation is moving in two directions. One is to probe where the drugs were purchased and secondly if any other members were also consuming. “It’s a sensitive matter. We are trying to ascertain the source of purchase and if a larger nexus is involved," the source said on condition of anonymity.

Porvorim is a prime constituency where two-time former independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, is seeking a third term. However, this time on a BJP ticket, after he was formally inducted into the party. Contesting against incumbent Khaunte is TMC’s Sandeep Vazarkar. With the arrest of the IPAC member and its association with the TMC, it is expected that it will give much political ammunition to Khaunte.

