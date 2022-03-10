Debai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Debai seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Manoj (AAP), Harish Kumar (SP), Karan Pal Singh (BSP), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Chandrapal Singh (BJP), Rajpal Singh (IND), Sunita Devi (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.12%, which is 0.18% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Anita Lodhi Rajput of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.68 Debai (देबाई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh. Debai is part of Bulandshahr Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 365490 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,005 were male and 1,68,452 female and 33 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Debai in 2019 was: 855 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,90,082 eligible electors, of which 1,78,339 were male,1,55,033 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,96,534 eligible electors, of which 1,61,666 were male, 1,34,863 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Debai in 2017 was 53. In 2012, there were 365 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Anita Lodhi Rajput of BJP won in this seat defeating Harish Kumar of SP by a margin of 65,630 which was 31.28% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.29% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shri Bhagwan Sharma of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajveer Singh of JaKP by a margin of 3,597 votes which was 1.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 34.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 68 Debai Assembly segment of the 14. Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency. Bhola Singh of BJP won the Bulandshahr Parliament seat defeating Yogesh Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bulandshahr Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Debai are: Manoj (AAP), Harish Kumar (SP), Karan Pal Singh (BSP), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Chandrapal Singh (BJP), Rajpal Singh (IND), Sunita Devi (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.94%, while it was 61.83% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Debai went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.68 Debai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 328. In 2012, there were 304 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.68 Debai comprises of the following areas of Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Debai Tehsil; Panchayats 3 Bagsara, 6 Bibiyana, 7 Mau, 13 Dubka, 15 Suratgarh Urf Lodhai and 16 Rajour of 2 Anupshahar KC of 4 Anupshahr Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Debai constituency, which are: Gunnaur, Anupshahr, Shikarpur, Atrauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Debai is approximately 482 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Debai is: 28°12’37.4"N 78°17’33.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Debai results.

