'Debate Has Begun on Indian as Only Identity': RSS' Indresh Kumar on Assam CM's 'Minority Tag' Remark

At a time when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked a debate over who should be classified as a minority, senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) functionary Indresh Kumar — in a significant indication of where the debate may lead to — said instead of focusing on majority and minority tags, there should just be one identity — Indian.

According to Kumar, a debate has started in society about whether or not there should be minority and majority tags in a country. “It is better for the country to have one nation, one Constitution, one flag, one rule, one national song and one citizenship. That is why a discussion has started whether minority-majority should be there or not," said Kumar.

The RSS functionary, responding to the Assam chief minister’s statement about deliberations over the minority tag for Hindus in districts where Muslims are in majority, said minorities have been exploited over the years because of their special status.

“There is a debate in society over who to call minority and if definition of minority accepted nationally should continue. There is yet another debate going on about why categorise people as minority and majority when Constitution is one for all," added Kumar.

The Sangh functionary also said there is also a discussion among people about appeasement of minorities and the harm it has caused to the country.

“There are many ‘vichar’ in the society and it is a healthy sign. Every change must come out of extensive discussion. Then only it will be organic and cause no harm to the integrity of the nation," said Kumar. He added that a debate had also started among Muslims, Buddhists, Sikhs and Christians if the minority status had done them more harm than good.

