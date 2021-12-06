'Decision Taken': What Amarinder Singh Said on Seat Adjustment With BJP Ahead of Punjab Polls

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who recently resigned from Congress and formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress, said he would contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state in alliance with the BJP and a seat arrangement will be announced soon. The former CM also announced alliance with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’a party SAD Sanyukt.

“In principle, a decision has been taken, now seat arrangement is to be done. We Will also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab’s party. I will tell both parties that we should pick winners, support those candidates," Singh said on the alliance with the BJP for Punjab polls on Monday, ANI reported.

Responding to the question if he is expected to be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the alliance, Singh said, “All alliance partners will decide on the Chief Ministerial face."

Singh, who has been three-time Chief Minister, is expected to meet BJP president JP Nadda soon for talks. Singh said that the membership drive to join party has already started ten days ago.

“A committee is also being formed in the district so that people can join the party," he said.

Singh expressed confidence that his party will form government in Punjab. “Our aim is to win Punjab assembly elections and we will," he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP is in talks with former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to forge an alliance with their parties.

“We are talking to Captain saab (Amarinder Singh) as well as (former Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh) Dhindsa saab. It is possible that we will have an alliance with both (their) parties. We are talking to both parties with a positive mind," Shah said.

Amarinder Singh had resigned from the Congress, weeks after the party replaced him as Chief Minister, making a surprise move to choose Charanjit Singh Channi as the new CM. After stepping from the CM’s chair, Singh had met PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in New Delhi, fuelling speculations of joining hands with BJP.

