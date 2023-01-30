Decks Clear to Conduct Telangana Assembly Budget Session With Guv's Customary Address

Clearing the impasse created between the Telangana government and the Governor upon the formal approval of presenting the state budget in the Legislative Assembly, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government has taken back its petition filed in the High Court which stated that the Raj Bhavan didn’t give its nod to present the budget in the House so far.

The counsels from both parties found a solution by making consultations based on a suggestion made by the court. They informed the court that they decided to conduct an assembly budget session as per the constitution.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, who represents the case on behalf of the state government, has informed the court that they finalized the customary address of the Governor to be made before the presentation of the budget.

Ashok Anand, counsel on behalf of Raj Bhavan, has informed the court that the Governor will approve the file related to the budget presentation in the assembly. The court concluded the proceedings after counsels of the both parties agreed to it.

Meanwhile, the court made some interesting observations during the hearing. “Is the court issuing notice to the governor in this case? Think about it. Will the court make judicial review on the duties of the governor? Later, don’t you comment that the courts have been over interfering beyond their limits?", the court commented while addressing the Advocate General.

The officials concerned are on tenterhooks with the Governor who didn’t approve the file related to the budget presentation so far though the state government has been making its efforts in introducing the 2023-24 budget in the assembly on Friday.

As there are only four days left, the government approached the High Court in this regard. The state cabinet has the authority to approve the budget after the governor approves it. Later, it will be presented to both the houses, Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. The state government has sent copies of the draft budget to the Raj Bhavan three days ago. It approached the court as the Governor didn’t approve the draft budget so far.

