‘Deeply Hurt’ Amarinder to Sonia: Rahul, Priyanka ‘Patronised’ ‘Pak Acolyte’ Sidhu, Harish Rawat ‘Most Dubious’

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, and in a seven-page scathing letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, he mentioned how he felt “deeply hurt" with the way he was treated by the party.

He also mentioned his years-long association and contributions to the Congress, his agony towards Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for patronising Punjab MLA and bete noire Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed Punjab Congress president. He also called Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat the “most dubious individual" he ever met.

The Captain, along with his resignation, has announced the name of his new party in the state ‘Punjab Lok Congress’. Singh had stepped down as Punjab CM last month citing “humiliation" following an acrimonious power struggle with Sidhu, who was appointed as the state Congress president. Singh, who was one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, also said he had never experienced “this sort of interference ever as a chief minister." Charanjit Singh Channi was elected as his replacement.

The Captain in his letter talked about running a “good, clean and transparent" administration for four years and six months since he was elected in 2017. “The achievements are far numerous to even enumerate. Punjab’s handling of the COVID -19 Pandemic was among the best in the country. All this was achieved despite a severe resource crunch and continuous cross border ingress of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan," Amarinder said.

He attacked the party for appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab party chief, calling attention to the fact that the MLA had publicly hugged Pakistan Army Chief General and PM Imran Khan. “Khan and Bajwa are the people responsible for sending terrorists across the border to kill Indians. It may be noted that 82 of Punjabi soldiers have been martyred in Jammu and Kashmir since my government took over in 2017," he said.

The Captain said Sidhu’s only claim to fame was that he would abuse him and his government on a regular basis, adding that “I am old enough to be his father but that did not stop him from using the filthiest and most vile language against me both publicly and privately."

However, instead of being “reined in", he was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, the Captain said, adding that a blind eye was turned to “the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary In charge Harish Rawat, perhaps the most dubious individual I had the occasion to make acquaintance off."

The Captain said he had already told Sonia that that Sidhu was a person of an unstable mind, and that Sonia would regret this decision and it would be too late by then. “I am sure you must be regretting it now," he said.

