'Defamatory': Delhi L-G to Take Action Against Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Others Over Khadi Scam Charges

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday decided to take legal action against AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak among others over allegations of corruption against him. According to officials of the L-G House, the corruption allegations were “highly defamatory and false".

Saxena has refuted charges by the AAP MLAs of a Rs 1,400-crore scam when he was the head of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, calling it a “figment of their imagination". Officials said legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah, who is the vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi.

The special session of the Delhi assembly called by the Aam Aadmi Party has witnessed numerous disruptions over the past two days, with the confidence vote sought by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal being deferred twice. In the midst of all the hullabaloo, the AAP targeted Saxena demanding his resignation over the alleged Rs 1,400-crore khadi scam besides a fresh probe by the CBI and ED.

The AAP has alleged that Saxena, when he was the head of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, had forced employees to exchange demonetised currencies in 2016 resulting in a scam of Rs 1,400 crore. On the floor of the House, senior leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak said, “As the chairman of the Khadi Commission, Vinai Kumar Saxena forced Khadi’s cashiers to exchange his old unaccounted banknotes. Khadi stores had stopped accepting old currency, but Vinai Kumar Saxena forced the cashiers to take his cash and get it exchanged as if it belonged to Khadi. Two cashiers of Khadi exposed this scam. But Vinai Kumar Saxena investigated their allegations and suspended the cashiers. Saxena rinsed the allegations to an extent that CBI never even mentioned his name in their complaint."

On Tuesday, the CBI said it had not found the role of any individual other than the two axed cashiers of Khadi Gram Udyog Bhavan, who converted Rs 17 lakh of old currency to new notes after demonetisation. The central agency’s reaction came a day after Pathak’s allegations in the Delhi assembly.

The CBI had already filed a chargesheet against head cashiers Sanjeev Malik and Pradeep Kumar Yadav in December 2017, after conducting a thorough investigation in the matter. According to the CBI, the cashiers had deposited Rs 17.07 lakh in demonetised currency notes in Khadi Gram Udyog Bhavan’s account maintained with State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur between November 9 and December 31 in 2016, in violation of instructions issued by the government.

Malik and Yadav dishonestly exchanged old currency notes with new ones received through sales cashiers, alleges the CBI FIR. It added that the head cashiers conspired to keep new currency notes and derived pecuniary benefits by corrupt and illegal means. The FIR also alleges that they deposited “black money of some suspected officers in the bank accounts of Khadi Gram Udyog at State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, Connaught Circus Branch".

