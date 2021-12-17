'Defending Mistake Leads to More Errors': In the Dock Over 'Enjoy Rape' Remark, Cong MLA's Explanation in Karnataka Assembly

Amid backlash over his “enjoy rape" remark, former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday apologised for his remark in the state assembly. He said that he has no ego and will accept his mistake without trying to defend his statement as “explanation leads to more mistakes".

Kumar claimed that he had just shared a proverb, and his intention was not to insult women or to trivialise crime. “If any woman is feeling insulted. I will apologise unconditionally, no ifs and buts," he told the Assembly, adding that he has come from a humble background and was standing there to “uphold the dignity of the House.

Kumar had a day ago said in the Karnataka assembly that “when rape is inevitable lie down and enjoy". Many MLAs were anxious to speak during the discussions on rain and flood related damages highlighting the plight of people in their constituencies.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix as he was running short of time and wanted to wind up the discussion by 6 pm whereas the MLAs were insisting to extend the time. “I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say ‘yes, yes’. That’s it. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks," Kageri said laughing.

He explained that his only grievance is that the business of the house is not happening. Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, intervened and said, “See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position in which you are".

Kageri too, on Friday, tried to clarify his laughter. “I said let us enjoy the situation and what Ramesh Kumar said led to a debate," he added, requesting the House to end the controversy.

“What dignity we have for women, we want to uphold it and are committed to work towards it. Let us not take this forward. End of discussion," the Speaker ruled.

