Dehradun Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.33%, which is -0.81% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shri Harbans Kapoor of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dehradun Cantt results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.21 Dehradun Cantt (Dehradun Cantonment; Dehra Doon Cantonment) (देहरादून कैंट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Dehradun Cantt is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.67%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,34,911 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 70,806 were male and 64,101 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dehradun Cantt in 2022 is: 905 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,27,622 eligible electors, of which 68,325 were male,59,295 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,02,402 eligible electors, of which 54,307 were male, 48,095 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dehradun Cantt in 2017 was 773. In 2012, there were 890 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Shri Harbans Kapoor of BJP won in this seat defeating Shri Suryakant Dhasmana of INC by a margin of 16,670 which was 22.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Harbans Kapoor of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Devendra Singh Sethi of INC by a margin of 5,095 votes which was 8.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 21 Dehradun Cantt Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Dehradun Cantt are: Savita Kapoor (BJP), Geeta Chandola (IND), Ravinder Singh Anand (AAP), Anirudh Kala (UKD), Sachin Chhetri (IND), Dr. R K Pathak (SP), Dinesh Rawat (IND), Suryakant Dhasmana (INC), Jaspal Singh (BSP), Mohd. Salim (PEP), Vinod Aswal (RUKP), Nanda Kishor Semwal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.33%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.14%, while it was 61.55% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dehradun Cantt went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.21 Dehradun Cantt Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 137. In 2012, there were 125 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.21 Dehradun Cantt comprises of the following areas of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand: Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3 of Dehradun (CB), FRI and College Area, Ward Nos. 11, 14, 17, 25, 31, 37, 40, 47, 49, 51, 54, 55, 58 and 59 in Dehradun (Municipal Corporation) of 3-Dehradun Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Dehradun Cantt constituency, which are: Raipur, Dharampur, Rajpur Road, Mussoorie. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dehradun Cantt is approximately 9 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dehradun Cantt is: 30°19’40.8"N 78°00’06.1"E.

