Delayed Due to 'Rahukaal', Himachal Cabinet May be Expanded Today. CM Sukhu Has 10 Names on Mind

The much-awaited Himachal Pradesh cabinet expansion is likely to take place today and the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers would reportedly take place at the Raj Bhavan on January 8 at 10 am.

According to PTI, the cabinet expansion is possible on Sunday or later. The announcement was made by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday while he was speaking to reporters after returning from Delhi where he reportedly held deliberations with top party leaders on the issue.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister had also said he has handed over the list of probables for induction in his ministry to the Congress high command for approval.

The cabinet expansion comes amid hype and speculation over the names of new ministers since Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri took oath nearly a month ago after the Congress’ win in the assembly elections. The CM and his deputy had taken oath on December 11, 2022.

According to the CM, the ‘final list’ has been handed over to the high command and expansion would be done only after the names on the list are cleared by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

CM Sukhu has maintained that the cabinet would be expanded in consultation with the high command and it would be a mix of professionals, youth and representatives of various sections.

The Himachal cabinet has 10 vacancies as the total number of ministers, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, in the state cannot exceed 12.

Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will reportedly leave to Goa after inducting the new ministers, administering their oath, and would return to the state on January 12.

The Congress that won 40 out of 68 assembly seats is facing a daunting task due to the aspirations of various regions, castes and factions for representation. The party has to strike a balance while inducting old and new faces.

So far, Chief Minister Sukkhu has kept the Finance, General Administration, Home, Planning, Personnel and portfolios of all the other departments and is yet to allot them to any of his ministers. Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri currently holds Jal Shakti Vibhag, Transport and Language, Arts and Culture portfolios.

Former ministers and a number of second and third-time MLAs are among those aspiring for ministerial berths. The party has to also reconcile the claims of the two factions led by Suhkhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

The front runners include Chander Kumar from Jawali in Kangra, a former minister and former Lok Sabha Member, and oldest MLA Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan, who is also a former minister and former Lok Sabha member.

Former minister Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala in Kangra, six-time MLA Harshvardhan Chauhan from Shillai in Sirmaur, former deputy speaker Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh and four-time MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai Rohit Thakur, who is the grandson of former chief minister Ram Lal Thakur, are also among the top contenders.

(With inputs from PTI)

