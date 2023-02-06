Delhi Assembly Fails to Elect Mayor, Again; AAP Likely To Knock SC's Door

After a third attempt, the mayor and deputy mayor of Delhi could not be successfully elected by the Delhi Assembly. A brand-new date will now be fixed once again by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in the coming days.

This is the third time in a month that the municipal House failed to elect a mayor after ruckus erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House assembled around 11:30 am, after a delay of half an hour. The Presiding Officer Satya Sharma had initially announced that elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members would be held simultaneously.

“Aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members," she said drawing a strong reaction from the AAP councilors who have maintained that aldermen can’t vote.

In a response to protesting AAP councilors, Sharma said, “People have sent you here to serve them. Let the election be held." The House was adjourned shortly after.

The house resumed to massive sloganeering by both the BJP and AAP following which the house was adjourned sine die.

This is the third session of the House after the December 4 municipal polls that AAP won.

The first two sessions — held on January 6 and January 24 — were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor following ruckus and a massive showdown between members of the BJP and the AAP.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act – 1957 states that the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it’s been two months since the municipal elections were held and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

The AAP has repeatedly raised objections to Lt Governor VK Saxena’s move of nominating 10 aldermen to the MCD house. AAP alleges that this was done without consulting the city government.

Amid the repeatedly delays, the Aam Aadmi Party is now in the process of moving the Supreme Court regarding the conduct of the mayor elections. According to sources, the AAP government is likely to file its petition by today evening.

Recently, AAP Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi had withdrawn her petition from the Supreme Court after the date of polls was set to February 6.

