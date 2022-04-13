Delhi BJP Files Complaint with Police Against Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain

The BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with police against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Water Minister Satyendar Jain and other AAP leaders accusing them of "instigating" people and "disturbing" peace over the visit of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to an underground water reservoir. Jain on Tuesday alleged that Tiwari forcibly entered the underground water reservoir (UGR) in Sonia Vihar along with 300-400 people.

Tiwari had denied the charge and hit back at Jain, calling him a "false minister" spreading "fake" news.

In the complaint filed by the BJP's North East Delhi district unit president Mohan Goel, it was charged that Jain through his official Twitter handle told a "lie" that BJP leaders forcibly entered the reservoir after which other AAP leaders spread "rumours" that something was mixed in the water. A senior police officer confirmed receipt of the complaint and said that it was being looked into.

In its complaint, the BJP sought an inquiry and legal action against the AAP leaders, including Jain and Kejriwal, for creating enmity against the BJP, hatching conspiracy to "instigate" people and "disturbing" peace.

"Delhi BJP MP @ManojTiwariMP has forcibly entered Sonia Vihar UGR along with 300-400 people and is creating a ruckus. If Delhi's water supply is disrupted, BJP will be responsible for it," Jain had tweeted.

The reservoir inaugurated last month has improved water supply in Karawal Nagar and the Mustafabad assembly constituency in northeast Delhi. Tiwari claimed he had gone there after receiving complaints of supply of dirty water. He also said that the central government had given funds for the construction of the reservoir under the AMRUT scheme but the AAP ministers took credit for it.

