Delhi BJP Holds Protest Against AAP Govt for Not Reducing VAT on Petrol, Diesel

BJP’s Delhi unit held a protest here on Saturday against the AAP government for not reducing value-added tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol prices in the capital. BJP leaders alleged that the AAP government did not cut VAT on petrol and diesel, thereby making them costlier in Delhi.

The protest comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states, and urged the governments there to reduce VAT in “national interest" to benefit the common man. The protest was led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Addressing the BJP workers during the protest, Gupta said the Arvind Kejriwal government was “insensitive" towards the plight of common man due to price rise in petrol in Delhi because of high rates of VAT.

He said earlier there was a time when people used to get their vehicle fuel tanks filled in Delhi as petrol and diesel here was cheaper in comparison to other NCR towns but now the scenario has changed. “Many-BJP ruled states such as Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh etc have reduced VAT rates on diesel and petrol to give relief to citizens but Arvind Kejriwal did not slash the rates here.

“The Arvind Kejriwal government can give discounts on liquor but cannot reduce VAT rates on petrol and diesel to give relief to the public," Gupta said. BJP workers, who participated in the protest near Chandgi Ram Akhara on Outer Ring Road here, raised slogans against the Delhi government and said that they will keep fighting against it.

