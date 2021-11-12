Delhi BJP Leader Demands Judicial Action Against Kangana Ranaut Over 'Bheek' Remark

Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor slammed actor Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on the country’s independence, and demanded the judiciary to take action against her. The Delhi BJP spokesperson said Ranaut’s remarks are an insult to the sacrifice of freedom fighters.

“Being the son of a freedom fighter and coming from a family of freedom fighters, I find Kangana Ranaut’s remarks that India’s freedom was alms (bheekh) as the biggest misuse of freedom and an insult to the sacrifice made by freedom fighters. I wish the judicial system of India takes cognizance," Kapoor said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

He, however, told PTI on Friday that he tweeted on the issue in his personal capacity.

Ranaut had kicked off a firestorm on Thursday for saying that India attained “real freedom" in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek", or alms.

