Delhi BJP to Protest Against Kejriwal Govt on Monday Over New Excise Policy

BJP’s Delhi unit will on Monday stage chakka jam across the national capital against the new excise policy introduced by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The protest will be organised at 15 different locations across the city.

As per the schedule, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta will lead the chakka jam at Akshardham road, MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir will be at Car Bazar on Vikas Marg and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri will be present at Dayaram Chowk. Besides these, other senior leaders of the party and MLAs will also be present at different locations.

Since the introduction of the new excise policy, the BJP has been protesting against the Kejriwal government in Delhi. Close to 850 liquor shops were supposed to open up as the Delhi government has exited from the liquor business.

BJP, which is the main Opposition party in the national capital, is objecting as new liquors shops would now open up in close vicinity to residential areas, religious sites and educational institutes.

General Secretary of BJP’s Delhi unit Harsh Malhotra said if new liquor shops are in non-conforming zone or are in violation of master plan or corporation laws or near to educational institutes and religious sites then they would be sealed with immediate effect.

