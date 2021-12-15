Delhi BJP to Protest at Rajghat Against Kejriwal Govt's Liquor Policy on Dec 17; Cong Joins Chorus

Delhi BJP has planned to intensify opposition against the new excise policy recently introduced in the national capital. The protests will continue outside the newly opened liquor shops in residential areas.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that Delhi BJP leaders along with religious leaders will gather at Rajghat to stage a protest and offer ‘Sadhbudhi Prarthana’ for CM Arvind Kejriwal and his government on December 17.

BJP leaders will also start a signature campaign from December 21, which will continue till December 31. The party plans to get 15 lakhs signatures and will then submit the memorandum to the President of India.

“Despite all this, if Kejriwal government doesn’t take its decision back on new excise policy then Delhi BJP will carry out ‘chakka jaam’ in the national capital on January 3," Gupta said.

The new excise policy has recently been introduced in Delhi. 850 new liqour shops are supposed to come up at different places including near residential areas, for which the opposition parties in Delhi are protesting.

The Delhi Congress under the leadership of Anil Chaudhary (President) met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding this and other issues.

“The issue raised by the delegation was regarding the opening of illegal liquor stores in non confirming areas specifically near residential, religious and educational institutions by Kejriwal government. Ch. Anil Kumar categorically stated that the Master Plan 2021 and draft Master Plan for 2041 explicitly bans opening of liquor stores in residential areas. However, Kejriwal Government has notoriously flouted all rules by allowing liquor stores to open illegally," a statement by Delhi Congress read.

“Not only this but the new Excise Policy violates all existing rules and regulations regarding the allotment of liquor shops by extending the timings to sell liquor in restaurants, by reducing dry days, by lowering liquor consumption age from 25 to 21 years", the statement added.

