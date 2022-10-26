Chhath 2022: Puja on Yamuna Ghats Latest Showdown in Delhi L-G vs AAP; Bihar CM Asks for Spl Trains | Latest

While Arvind Kejriwal tweeted last week that Chhath will be celebrated like old times on the ghats of Yamuna in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday cautioned the chief minister against “misleading and pre-mature publicity" as approval has been given for celebrations only at designated ghats.

Approving Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the banks of Yamuna in Delhi, L-G Saxena asked CM Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for the devotees and cautioned the chief minister against “misleading and pre-mature publicity", contradictory of Kejriwal’s October 21 tweet that suggested Chhath Puja has been allowed on all ghats of Yamuna.

The proposal to hold Chhath Puja approved by the L-G was, however, specific to designated Ghats. L-G has directed the Revenue and Environment departments to ensure strict enforcement of the NGT’s orders with regards to pollution in Yamuna.

Meanwhile in Bihar, the state government has requested the Ministry of Railways to run more special trains to ensure hassle-free travel for people coming to the state for Chhath Puja celebrations. The Indian Railways had recently announced that it would run 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of travellers.

Top Updates on Chhath Puja 2022 Celebrations

-Delhi CM Says Chhath to be celebrated like before, L-G asks him not to mislead

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that Chhath Puja in Delhi will be celebrated like before on the banks of Yamuna, L-G Saxena asked the CM to not mislead as approval has been given for celebration only at designated ghats.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had on October 21 tweeted, “Chhath Puja will be celebrated as before on the ghats of Yamuna. Orders have been given to all the officers that all arrangements will be made to ensure that Yamuna is not polluted".

The same day, an official statement said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot to allow the celebration of Chhath Puja at 1,100 ghats along the Yamuna in Delhi.

L-G Saxena on Wednesday approved Chhath Puja at designated ghats on Yamuna, and asked CM Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for the devotees. The L-G cautioned Arvind Kejriwal against misleading and pre-mature publicity

L-G Saxena has directed the Revenue and Environment departments to ensure strict enforcement of the NGT’s orders with regards to pollution in Yamuna.

Politics over Chhath Puja Celebrations

Last year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had allowed Chhath Puja celebrations only at designated sites in the city and not on the banks of the Yamuna River, a decision that had led to a political row with the BJP accusing the AAP-led Delhi government of “insulting" Purvanchalis.

Chhath Puja is tied to politics in Delhi as it is mainly celebrated by Purvanchalis — Bhojpuri-speaking natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar settled in Delhi — , who constitute more than 30 per cent of the city’s population.

People from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are believed to be in the majority in 16 of 70 Assembly seats in the Capital, as per a survey of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, making Chhath Puja a great opportunity for political parties to connect with a significant votebank.

Chatth Puja is traditionally celebrated by offering water to the ‘Sun God’ and no other material is required to be offered or immersed in rivers, canals and ponds.

-Bihar Govt Asks for More Special Trains for Chhath Puja

The Bihar government on Tuesday requested the Ministry of Railways to run more special trains to ensure hassle-free travel for people coming to the state for Chhath Puja celebrations. The Indian Railways had recently announced that it would run 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of travellers.

State Chief Secretary Amir Subhani on Tuesday spoke to senior officials of the Ministry of Railways and urged them to run more special trains from various cities of the country to Bihar to clear the rush ahead of the festival, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office here.

Chhath Puja has a special significance in Bihar as people here celebrate the festival with pomp and grandeur. The request was made to the Centre as people spread all over the country return to their homes in Bihar at this time, a senior official of the CMO said.

-Delhi Civic Body Allocates Rs 40,000 Per Ward to Augment Street Lighting at Chhath Ghats

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated Rs 40,000 per ward to augment street lighting at Chhath ghats, it said in a statement last Friday. The funds will be allocated to two ghats per ward.

“The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated an amount of Rs 40,000 per ward for augmenting street lighting at Chhath Puja ghats. These funds will be provided to two ghats per ward. The amount will be utilised for strengthening street lighting in and around Chhath ghats," it said in the statement. The MCD’s electrical department will deploy its employees to complete the work at the earliest.

When Will Chhath be Celebrated This Year

Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. It involves offering “arghya" to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis — people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh — living in Delhi.

Tents will be set up at all the ghats in Delhi and civil defence volunteers deployed at Chhath puja venues to avoid inconvenience to the devotees.

The revenue department is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements in Delhi and all other government and civic agencies are working in close coordination to make Chhath Puja a success, officials said.

