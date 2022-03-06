Delhi Civic Polls: Expenditure Limit for Candidates Increased to Rs 8 Lakh

The State Election Commission of Delhi has increased the limit of expenditure that can be incurred by a candidate in the elections for the city’s three municipal corporations to Rs 8 lakh from Rs 5.75 lakh. Polls for 272 wards of the three civic bodies in Delhi are slated to be held in April. A schedule is yet to be announced by the commission.

“I, S K Srivastava, State Election Commissioner of NCT of Delhi, hereby fix the maximum limit of expenditure to be incurred by a candidate at an election to a ward of three municipal corporations of Delhi viz North Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi, to be held hereafter as Rs 8 lakh," said an order issued on Friday. Civic authorities said in the last municipal elections in 2017, the maximum expenditure limit was Rs 5.75 lakh. In the 2004 MCD polls, the maximum expenditure limit was Rs 4 lakh, which was increased to Rs 5 lakh in 2012.

“It was further increased by Rs 75,000 in the 2017 municipal elections. Now, it will be Rs 8 lakh this time," a functionary of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) told .

