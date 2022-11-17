Delhi Court Denies Bail to AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case. “All three (bail) applications dismissed," Special Judge Vikas Dhull said.

The AAP minister had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer. Jain is the minister of Health, Home, Power and PWD, among other departments, in the AAP-led Delhi government.

The bail verdict was scheduled to be pronounced on Wednesday, but the judge adjourned the matter, saying the order was not ready.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case, PTI reported.

In October, arguing for his bail, Jain had said that his only fault was to have become a minister and that otherwise there would be no case.

ED had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Jain was taken into custody in connection to the hawala transactions related to Kolkata-based companies owned and controlled by him.

ED sources said Jain, 57, was evasive during questioning today, following which he was arrested from the agency’s office in Delhi. He will be produced before a court on Tuesday morning.

The ED has recently provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd and Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain.

Earlier, the CBI had also registered a case of disproportionate assets against Jain. In 2018, the ED questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

