Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy scam case.

The CBI on Sunday deferred Sisodia’s questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case after he sought time from the probe agency citing the city government’s ongoing budget exercise.

The CBI had registered an FIR in August last year against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The federal agency has alleged the Delhi government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

Sisodia has alleged that the BJP was using the probe agency to take “revenge" and expressed apprehension that he would be arrested. The Aam Admi Party leader, who is also the Finance minister in the Delhi government, said he would be available for questioning after a week.

During its probe into the money trail and links between liquor traders, AAP leaders, middlemen and politicians, the CBI has gathered elaborate materials on which it needs clarifications from Sisodia who is the prime accused in the FIR, officials said. The agency had filed its first charge sheet against seven persons on November 25 last year in which Sisodia was not named as accused.

Sisodia was earlier questioned on October 17 last year and his home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case.

