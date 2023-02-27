Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday was sent to a five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till March 4, in connection to excise policy scam.

While Sisodia was produced at the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, protests against his arrest took place in several parts of the country along with an escalated slugfest with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Several protestors were also detained by the police. Sisodia was arrested on February 26 after eight hours of CBI questioning.

Here are the top updates on Manish Sisodia’s arrest

🔴Security was beefed up at several locations, across Delhi and other parts of the country. Sisodia’s hearing also took place amid tight security around the area.

🔴The CBI sought for a police remand saying that it is required for an effective interrogation of the AAP leader in the case.

🔴While in CBI custody, Manish Sisodia will be interrogated as he has till now “failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions" during his examination in connection to the case.

🔴“Though, it has been observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation conducted and has thus, failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far," the CBI said.

🔴During the hearing today, Sisodia’s counsel apposed the probe agency’s plea for custody and said that it had “no grounds" for arrest. His counsel also claimed that there was no evidence against him. “He’s concealing true facts, not cooperating in the investigation….this can never be a ground of arrest,’ the council said.

🔴On the other hand, the CBI told the court that the Delhi Liquor policy scam was about profits and that conspiracy was hatched in a “very secretive manner."

🔴Sisodia’s counsel also replied against CBI’s allegation of his client not cooperating and said that, as far as cooperation is concerned, Sisodia has done that every time. “As far as cooperation is concerned, it is even their case that I have cooperated. They have raided my home, my phones are with them." He has highlighted the Sisodia’s side “appeared every time."

🔴“I am the finance minister. I’ve to present the budget…. what changed yesterday that the finance minister was to be placed under custody? Was he not available for next days? Or was this arrest done for ulterior motive? This case is an assault on an individual as well as the institution. Remand will send a message, this is a fit case for declining remand," Sisodia’s counsel told the court

🔴The hearing went on over an hour after which Special judge M K Nagpal allowed the CBI’s plea for the custodial interrogation of Sisodia after reserving the order and hearing both sides.

🔴AAP leaders and workers took to the streets in the national capital and other places including Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mumbai, Srinagar, Jammu, Panaji, Patna and some other cities.

🔴In Delhi, scores of protestors were detained outside AAP headquarters and the police used force to remove them as they were planning to march till BJP offices.

🔴Protesters held banners and raised slogans like “Manish Sisodia Zindabad" and some were seen wearing handcuffs.

🔴AAP leaders came down heavily on the BJP and Centre and alleged they have hatched a conspiracy to trap Sisodia.

🔴Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that Manish Sisodia’s arrest is a “result of political conspiracy," and that the agitation by AAP workers will continue.

🔴The Congress party also pitched in and said that Central institutions are “selectively" targeting Opposition leaders to destroy their reputation.

🔴“Congress has always held the belief that institutions like ED, CBI & Income Tax Dept have become instruments of political vendetta & harassment under Modi Sarkar. These institutions have lost all professionalism. Opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation," it said.

🔴Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday commented on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest and attacked BJP for “misusing" central agencies to “intimidate the opposition."

🔴The BJP leader described the AAP as “Arajak Apradh Party" (anarchic, criminal party) and said Kejriwal seems to have taken oath on the Constitution to destroy it.

Delhi Dy CM was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation, allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP.

His arrest by the Central Investigation agency is seen as a move that could plunge the city into a governance crisis and further widen the political rift between the AAP and the BJP-led Centre.

With agency inputs

