Delhi Liquorgate: Sisodia Seeks Mother’s Blessings, Leads Mega Roadshow Ahead of CBI Questioning

Delhi Deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Monday sought his mother’s blessings and led a roadshow in the national capital before heading to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters for questioning into alleged irregularities in the implementation of now-scrapped excise policy.

The AAP leader was also addressed gathering of party workers and leaders from the car during the roadshow.

AAP MP Sanjay MP, MLA Atishi, Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj among several party leaders who were present with Sisodia.

Addressing a press conference at party office here, Sisodia said that the BJP is scared as the AAP is going to form the government in Gujarat. “They went to my village to search for illegal property but they could not find anything. I am not scared of ED or CBI. People of Gujarat are looking at AAP with lot of hope. Whenever I went to Gujarat, people told me to build schools like in Delhi. AAP is going to form the government in Gujarat. So BJP is scared and wants to file false cases against me," he said.

The scheme came under the scanner after LG Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said Sisodia is being arrested as he had to go to Gujarat for election campaign.

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. The CBI had earlier Sisodia’s residence in connection with its case.

The AAP government’s Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 which offered big discounts for consumers was scrapped on July 31. The policy was under radar after allegations of corruption and irregularities in the drafting and implementation of the policy surfaced.

