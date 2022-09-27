Delhi Excise Policy: Sisodia's Close Aide Vijay Nair Arrested; AAP Claims He Was 'Forced to Take Dy CM's Name'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Vijay Nair, a businessman and close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in alleged connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. According to CBI sources, his name appeared after his alleged role in “cartelisation" and “conspiracy with chosen licensees" related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a liquor license in the national capital. He was arrested after “failing to co-operate" with interrogators.

Nair, who is a former CEO of Mumbai-based entertainment and event management company Only Much Louder, was called for questioning at CBI Headquarters today. His residence and offices in Mumbai were raided both by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case.

He has close links with several stand-up comedians and companies related to them.

The CBI FIR has alleged that Sisodia’s associate Arjun Pandey had once collected about Rs 2-4 crore in cash from liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Nair. The FIR further stated that Nair was “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi for the year 2021-22".

Soon after the arrest, the ruling AAP in Delhi issued a statement that Nair, who is communication in-charge of the party, was responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies in Punjab earlier and Gujarat now.

“He has nothing to do with excise policy. Strangely, he has been arrested by CBI just now in the excise case. He was called for questioning last few days and was pressurised to take the name of Manish Sisodia. When he refused to do that, he was threatened that he would be arrested. This is a part of ongoing BJP’s attempt to crush AAP and obstruct AAP’s Gujarat campaign. We strongly condemn these unconstitutional and illegal methods being adopted by BJP. All allegations against Vijay Nair and AAP leaders are false and completely baseless," the AAP said.

Nair has also reportedly served as a “part-time volunteer" for the AAP in 2019 as the party campaigned for the 2020 Delhi elections.

In August this year, Nair issued a statement wherein he refuted that he has fled the country and said he was abroad for “personal" work. In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that accused licensees and businessmen, including Nair, were actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the policy.

Notably, Sisodia is also an accused in the same Delhi excise policy scam case.

Earlier, the AAP has asserted that the allegations of corruption in framing the excise policy, now being probed by the CBI, was the BJP’s political vendetta as it was “rattled" by Kejriwal and his party’s political rise.

