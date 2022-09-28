Delhi Excise Policy: Vijay Nair Chhota Karyakarta, Did No Wrong, Says Kejriwal; Scam All Around, Says BJP​

A day after the arrest of Vijay Nair in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said “it was completely beyond his understanding as he was just a chhota karyakarta". Adesh Gupta, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, however, said “there is corruption and scam all around in Kejriwal government".

“They did not arrest him because he has done something wrong, but they have arrested him because he was handling the AAP’s communication strategy in Gujarat," said Kejriwal, defending Nair, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a Mumbai-based company Only Much Louder (OML).

Nair is the first person to be arrested in the case, in which 15 people, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, are accused. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that Nair took bribes from a liquor firm owner.

“AAP’s heart is black and there is corruption and scam all around in Kejriwal government. Liquor scam accused are constantly being caught. Yesterday Vijay Nair was caught and today Sameer Mahendru. @ArvindKejriwal, you will not be able to distract anyone from the corruption done in the liquor policy. The truth of this scam is now known to the public…" Gupta tweeted.

‘WAS ASKED TO NAME SISODIA’

Speaking on the occasion of a blood donation camp organised by the AAP on Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, Kejriwal reiterated what other party leaders have been saying since the arrest. “Nair is a chhota karyakarta and did not have nothing to do with the policy. He was being called for questioning for the past four to five days and was pressured to take the name of Sisodia," he said.

“Their entire effort is to somehow crush the AAP. We won Punjab. Now, even in Gujarat, there is ‘zabardast mahaul’," Kejriwal said, elaborating on the party’s stand that raids and arrests of AAP leaders were because of the party’s “growing popularity" in Gujarat.

Kejriwal also alleged that Sisodia will be arrested in another week to 10 days.

THE EFFECT

Asked about the impact of the arrest on the morale of AAP workers, the chief minister said it has made their resolve even stronger.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the AAP chief released a video, urging workers, especially those in election-bound Gujarat to be “ready for arrest".

Even though Vijay Nair had been named as an accused and was raided by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, the party has spoken in his support only after his arrest. Nair is believed to be close to the top leadership of the AAP and has played a crucial role in its campaigns in Delhi in 2020, Punjab in 2021 and now Gujarat.

