Delhi HC Rejects Minister Satyendar Jain's Plea Challenging Transfer Order

In a big setback for Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, the Delhi High Court on Saturday turned down his appeal challenging a trial court order to transfer the money laundering case against him to another court.

The HC noted that there is no illegality in the order passed by the Principle District and Session’s Judge and all facts were duly considered while transferring the case, which is being probed the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“The question is not of an integrity or uprightness of the judge but is of an apprehension in the mind of a party," the court stated. “The petition is therefore, dismissed," the court said in its order, also noting that the ED’s apprehension about Jain’s influence is not on a belated stage.

Jain had moved the high court last month challenging the September 23 order of the Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta, who transferred the money laundering case to Special Judge Vikas Dhull from Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, who was hearing his bail plea. The district judge’s order was passed on an application for transfer moved by the investigating agency.

The agency, in its transfer application before the district judge, had argued that while there was no complaint against the judge hearing the matter, it was “a case of probable bias" in favour of the Delhi minister and there was an apprehension that it might not get an independent and impartial hearing. The AAP leader argued before the high court that the ED cannot be allowed to brow beat a judge and seek transfer of the case citing “bias" without any basis.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

(With PTI inputs)

