Delhi Jal Board Official Bathes in Yamuna After BJP MP's Outburst Over 'Use of Toxic Chemicals' | WATCH

Days after being rebuked by BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly using a “toxic" substance to defoam the Yamuna ahead of the Chhath festival, Delhi Jal Board director for Quality Control Sanjay Sharma took bath in the river. A video went viral on social media where the DJB official could be seen bathing in Yamuna river water stored in a container.

Sharma’s move came after BJP leaders Parvesh Verma and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slammed DJB officials for spraying defoaming liquid in Yamuna river.

Meanwhile, a video of the heated interaction was later posted by DJB vice-chairman AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Twitter. In the video, Parvesh Verma was seen having an argument with Sanjay Sharma for spraying the defoamer, which he labelled as “poisonous". He also challenged Sharma to take a dip in the river.

Sanjay Sharma also filed the complaint with the Kalindi Kunj police station on Friday. According to Sharma’s complaint, Verma used “very foul language and misbehaved with me. He is also spreading the false propaganda that I along with officers of the DJB are poisoning the water of the Yamuna river", a PTI report said.

Defending DJB’s stance on spraying the chemical, Sharma maintained it isn’t toxic. It is a food-grade chemical which is also used in cosmetics, he said. “I welcome the Purvanchali devotees to take a dip in the river without any fear," Sharma told the media upon taking bath.

The AAP and the BJP have been targeting each other over polluted Yamuna water ahead of Chhath Puja. Meanwhile, no offerings are allowed to be immersed in the river as part of the Chhath celebrations, as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

