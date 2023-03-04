Home » News » Politics » Delhi LG Approves AAP Govt's Proposal to Send Teachers to Finland for Training

Delhi LG Approves AAP Govt's Proposal to Send Teachers to Finland for Training

The LG's office has had run-ins with the government over several issues, including its scheme for sending school teachers abroad for training

By: Anshul Singh

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 21:40 IST

Delhi, India

The issue triggered a war of words between the LG's office and the government, with the AAP dispensation accusing Saxena of interfering in the government's work.
The issue triggered a war of words between the LG's office and the government, with the AAP dispensation accusing Saxena of interfering in the government's work. (File photo/News18)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the city government’s proposal to send primary teachers of state-run schools to Finland for training on Saturday.

The decision comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Education Minister Manish Sisodia accused the LG of obstructing the development of government schools in the national capital.

In a very strongly-worded statement from the LG office, Saxena noted the persistent reluctance and refusal of the Arvind Kejriwal Government to bring on record the “impact assessment of the foreign training programs conducted in the past".

Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the Education Department’s proposal for the training programme of Primary In-charges in Finland, the official statement read, adding, “Taking the approach of equitable benefit for all, the LG has increased the number of primary in-charges, who were to proceed to Finland for training, from 52 to 87 so as to ensure equal representation of primary in-charges from all 29 administrative zones of the education department."

“With this, 87 primary in-charges – 03 in-charges from each of the 29 administrative zones – will be selected for the training program, as against the 52 primary in-charges who were arbitrarily selected by the government," it read.

This comes after the LG office initially halted the proposal to send teachers abroad and requested the government to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the past expenditure on training teachers.

first published: March 04, 2023, 18:13 IST
last updated: March 04, 2023, 21:40 IST
