Delhi LG Nominating BJP Workers for MCD, Alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday launched an attack on the BJP and Delhi LG V K Saxena accusing him of illegally nominating" BJP workers as aldermen instead of those with experience in municipal administration.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Article 243 R and S of constitution states that candidates should be those who have “special knowledge and experience in matters related to Municipal Corporation." But the ten aldermen chosen for the MCD house had little relevant experience and all of them were BJP workers, he said.

“So you expect the people who are nominated for this position to fulfil these specifications?" he asked the LG.

“The LG likes to usually take a position of moral righteousness in front of the media, but the language that he has been using against the CM is very degrading.

“He behaves as if all decisions taken by him are by the rule book, but I want to ask him today that these candidates that he has selected as the nominated councillors of the MCD, who are basically people who hold various posts of the BJP district unit, where did you find these candidates?" Bhardwaj said.

While selecting the pro tem Mayor, the LG gave a long list of criteria, but finally broke all the rules to select a BJP candidate, he alleged.

“The process of the selection of aldermen sounds like it is a big job, but over here the LG has basically been sitting with the district unit heads of the BJP and according to the different zones selecting these candidates," he added.

Bhardwaj said that the LG office had said the final two candidates were Neema Pathak and Satya Sharma, with Sharma being nominated for presiding officer’s post.

“He said that they have both been mayors and ended up picking the person who was a Mayor in 2012-13. The other person was a Mayor in 2015. He at least should have picked the person who was the Mayor later. Why is all this happening?" he asked.

Saxena nominated Satya Sharma as pro tem presiding officer of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting from a list of six sent to him by the AAP government, Raj Niwas officials had said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back, saying that the Kejriwal government had named 30 people affiliated to the AAP in the previous tenure of the civic body.

It would have been better if the Aam Aadmi Party, before questioning the political background of the people appointed as aldermen, had recalled the political background of those nominated in the 2017-22 Corporation House by the Kejriwal government, Delhi BJP spokesman PS Kapoor said.

