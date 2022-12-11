Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: KCR's Daughter Kavitha To Be Questioned By CBI At 11 AM Today

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy Case at 11 AM on Sunday, as the MLC said she was “ready to face any probe."

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter was served notice by the CBI on December 2 after her name came up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Delhi court on the alleged elicit payments in the scam.

Although the central agency had asked her to meet at a place as per her convenience for the “examination" on December 6, Kavitha said she won’t be able to make an appearance before December 11 due to her preoccupied schedule.

In a letter to the probe agency, Kavitha said that she had gone through the contents of the FIR copy as well as the complaint available on the website in the case and that her name did not appear in any manner anywhere.

Kavitha wrote: “as proposed by you, I am not in a position to meet on 6th December, 2022, because of my preoccupied schedule. I will be able to meet you either on 11th, 12th or 14th or 15th of this month whichever is as convenient to you at my residence in Hyderabad. Same may please be confirmed at the earliest."

“I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation. I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law," she added.

The letter was addressed to Raghavendra Vatsa, Head of Branch/ DIG, CBI, ACB Delhi.

Kavitha had also said that she has informed the authorities that they can meet her at her Hyderabad residence.

Meanwhile, several posters with the slogan “We are with Kavithakka" and “daughter of fighter will never fear" were seen in Hyderabad ahead of her questioning.

The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was was listed as the accused no.1 in the first FIR in August this year.

Seven people including AAP’s communications chief and Sisodia’s close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally have been named in the chargesheet, CBI said.

Besides the home of Sisodia, the probe agency also searched the residence of IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

This came as, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter. Sisodia had also demanded a CBI probe in the alleged irregularities in the policy.

with agency inputs

