High drama ensued in the national capital on Saturday after BJP workers gathered outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s office and demanded his resignation over allegations made against the ruling AAP by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

BJP workers raised slogans against the ruling AAP government after ED alleged that Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party used money from the Delhi liquor scam for its campaign in the Goa Assembly polls.

“It is no ordinary thing to see a chief minister’s name in a charge sheet. This is reason enough for the CM to resign," a BJP worker told CNN-News18.

AAP convener Kejriwal on Thursday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s supplementary charge sheet, alleging cases filed by the agency are “fake" and are used to “topple" or form governments.

“ED has filed 5000 charge sheets under the tenure of the current government. How many people have been sentenced? All the cases filed by ED are fake and they are used to topple governments or form them," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

The allegations by ED were made in a fresh charge sheet that was filed in the case earlier this week. According to an NDTV report, the probe agency also alleged that AAP’s communications in-charge Vijay Nair, an accused in the Delhi liquor scam, had arranged a FaceTime video call from his phone between Sameer Mahendru, chief of Indospirits and Kejriwal.

Businessman Sameer Mahendru had already been named in a charge sheet filed by ED in the liquor scam case last year.

A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by ED against five individuals and seven companies in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal issued production warrants against the accused persons — Vijay Nair, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Benoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora — for February 23, noting that they are currently in judicial custody.

The ED charge sheet in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam also alleged the involvement of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The probe agency, however, did not name Sisodia as an accused in the case and told the judge that further investigation is underway in the matter.

