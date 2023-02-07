Delhi News LIVE: Parliament Logjam May End Today as Govt Approaches Oppn; BJP vs AAP Over Delay in MCD Mayor Election

First up, the Congress party has refused to back down on the Hindenburg-Adani issue until Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees to have a discussion on it in the Parliament, said senior leader Digvijay Singh on Monday.

However, the ongoing Parliament logjam may end on Tuesday as the government has reached out to the opposition to bring an end to it, after both Houses were adjourned on Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday held meetings with floor leaders of opposition parties.

During the meetings, leaders across party lines were of the view that discussions should be held on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. Opposition sources said the chances of Parliament functioning normally on Tuesday to take up a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address are “bright”.

Meanwhile, the MCD House was adjourned for a third time in a month without completing the poll process. In light of this, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said it was resorting to excuses to stall the mayoral election.

Whereas, AAP leader Atishi on Monday said the party will move the Supreme Court to challenge the BJP’s decision of giving voting rights to the aldermen.

To this, BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva, MPs, MLA, Councilors and other senior leaders will protest at the AAP office on Tuesday at 11 am. AAP will also protest against the BJP at 11 am.

The first two sessions of the MCD House were held on January 6 and January 24, respectively, and were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor. The sessions were marred by ruckus and acrimonious exchanges among the members of BJP and AAP.

