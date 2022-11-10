MCD Election 2022 Updates: Ghazipur Landfill in Focus, Kejriwal to Release AAP's 10 Guarantees; Cong's 1st List of Candidates Likely Tomorrow

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party’s 10 guarantees for MCD polls today (November 10) as political race heats up. While top Aam Aadmi Party leaders have been making trips to the Ghazipur landfill with ‘clean Delhi’ motto, their autorickshaw campaign has kicked off too.

Kejriwal chaired a crucial meeting on Wednesday with senior MLAs and office-bearers to review the party’s preparations for the MCD elections.

“Kejriwal will launch AAP’s highly successful ‘Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee’ campaign for MCD elections tomorrow. The people of Delhi are actively seeking such a government in MCD that can rid them of BJP’s maladministration, corruption, garbage mountains and mismanagement. BJP has completely wrecked the MCD from inside, they’ve ruined Delhi, spread garbage all over, every gully-mohalla and park is full of garbage. Traders are being harassed and exploited by the BJP. The common man can’t even build his home unless he pays up to BJP’s mafias," Sisodia told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7. The BJP has been in power in the MCD — trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year — for three straight terms. The high-stake civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

Here Are Top Updates:

• AAP‘s Sisodia said the meeting took note of how “disastrous" the 15 year tenure of the BJP has been in the MCD. He said they discussed in detail what the party plans to do for the common man of Delhi through the MCD.

• Sisodia was also questioned about the selection of candidates for the MCD polls and he said that all the applications are being dealt with in a very professional manner.

• To take on the BJP, the Kejriwal-led party launched a campaign titled “Kude Par Jansamvad" on Tuesday, a public dialogue will be held at each of Delhi’s 13,682 booths.

• The Delhi Congress will release the first list of 125 candidates for the municipal polls in the next 48 hours, a source in the party said on Wednesday. According to the Congress’ Delhi chief Anil Kumar, a meeting to discuss names of probable candidates was convened earlier in the day.

• “The party’s poster will be launched and names of the first 125 candidates will be declared in the next 48 hours. The names are being finalised," the source said, adding district presidents of the party here have already met the ticket aspirants. “Cleanliness in the national capital will be our main focus. The party’s motto for the polls will be ‘MCD matlab meri chamakti Dilli’," the source added.

• The BJP on Wednesday formed a 20-member election committee for the upcoming MCD polls and it will be headed by party’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta. The committee, including all the seven BJP MPs from Delhi and other senior leaders, was formed after approval of party’s national president JP Nadda, a senior leader said.

• The committee will meet for the first time on Thursday to discuss the party candidates for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to be held on December 4. Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and co-incharge Alka Gurjar will be special invitees to the committee.

• A high-level meeting chaired by the State Election Commissioner, Delhi, was held on Wednesday to assess and review the overall electoral preparations for the December 4 municipal polls, officials said.

• All aspects involved in the election process relating to manpower, law and order, and security arrangements, including deployment of security personnel, central armed police forces, identification of sensitive and vulnerable polling stations, safe and secure storage and transportation of EVMs, etc were discussed in detail, they said.

• Poll authorities on Wednesday also received a nomination from an independent candidate for the upcoming civic body polls, taking the total number of nominations to two so far, a senior official said. The nomination was received for ward Rohini C. On Monday, one nomination from an independent candidate was received by the poll authorities. Both persons who filed their nominations are men, officials said.

