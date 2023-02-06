Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 07:48 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi, Parliament LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers. As you head out to work, we bring you news, at a glance, that may affect you. The blog will primarily focus on all the latest happenings in the national capital Delhi.
To begin with, the Delhi Municipal House is set to convene on Monday to elect a mayor for the city. Read More
AAP and BJP councillors clashed on Friday over a dispute regarding BJP councillor and presiding officer Satya Sharma’s decision to administer the oath of 10 aldermen at the first meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi House. READ MORE
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is at loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over the mayoral election, may end up losing the executive control of the civic body despite having secured a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. READ MORE
In her statement on the issue, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Saturday that India’s economic image is not affected due to Adani Group’s recent decision to pull out Rs 20,000 crore FPO amid allegations of financial wrongdoings. The finance minister said there has been an accretion of USD 8 billion to the forex reserves in the last two days alone.
“…our macroeconomic fundamentals or our economy’s image, none of which has been affected. Yes, FPOs (follow-on public offers) come in, and FIIs (foreign institutional investors) get out," Sitharaman told reporters here.
The minister said there are “fluctuations" in every market but the accretion over the last few days establishes the fact that the perception of both India and its inherent strengths is intact.
Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.
The Adani group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.
The 10 listed Adani group firms have faced a combined erosion of over Rs 8.5 lakh crore in just six trading sessions. Adani Enterprises also had to withdraw a Rs 20,000 crore share sale.
The Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on the Centre over allegations against the Adani group. In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said that starting Sunday the Congress will pose three questions a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.
He said that amid the allegations against the Adani Group, the Modi government has maintained a “loud silence which smacks of collusion".bRamesh said that in a response to the Panama Papers expose on April 4, 2016, the Ministry of Finance had announced that Modi had personally directed a multi-agency investigative group to monitor financial flows to and from offshore tax havens.
“Subsequently, at the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China on 5 September 2016, you (Modi) stated: ‘We need to act to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders, track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers and break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds’. This leads to some questions that you and your government cannot hide from saying ‘HAHK (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun)’," Posing questions, Ramesh said Vinod Adani, the brother of Gautam Adani, was named in the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers as someone who operates offshore entities in the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday demanded Adani Group’s “scam" be discussed in a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) as he targeted the Centre over the import of coal and its “love" for Adani. He claimed the Centre is pressuring Life Insurance Corporation to make a false statement over its exposure in the Adani Group.
The Indian banking system is involved in this problem and the whole country is worried, he alleged. Addressing a press conference in Nanded city of Maharashtra after speaking at a public rally, Rao, who heads Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), alleged the Centre is forcing states to import coal which is supplied only by Adani Group.
After two failed attempts, the Delhi municipal House is set to convene on Monday to elect a mayor for the city. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday wrote a letter to the MCD’s presiding officer seeking debarment of aldermen from voting. READ MORE
The councillors of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday wrote to MCD’s presiding officer seeking debarment of aldermen from voting in the election of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee on Monday, saying that if it happens, it will be an insult to the people of Delhi.
Aam Aadmi Party’s 134 councillors said nominated members cannot vote in accordance with the Constitution and the DMC Act. The councillors have raised their concerns regarding BJP’s conduct preceding the election which “shows an intention to influence and manipulate the exercise”, according to the letter.
“We, therefore, humbly request you that under no circumstance, the nominated members (aldermen) be allowed to vote in the upcoming elections of Mayor, Dy Mayor and Standing Committee. Any attempt on the part of the nominated councillors (Alderman) to vote in the … election will be direct affront and insult to the mandate of the people of Delhi which had sent the Aam Aadmi Party with a majority to the MCD in the 2022 elections,” the letter said.
As per the DMC Act 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first House that convenes after the civic polls. However, it’s been two months since the municipal elections were held, and Delhi is still to get a mayor.
Meanwhile, after disrupting the proceedings of Parliament for two consecutive days, opposition parties are likely to participate in the discussion on the President’s speech in both Houses on Monday. However, the stalemate is likely to continue in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as the Congress-led Opposition will try to corner the government over the exposure of the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to the Adani Group amid a rout of share prices of its listed firms.
The Congress has called a meeting of like-minded opposition outfits on Monday to work on the joint floor strategy to corner the government in Parliament. While most parties want a resumption of debate, they remained divided over the demand for a joint parliamentary committee or Supreme Court-monitored probe to look into the Adani issue.
Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Sunday stepped up their attack on the Modi government over the Adani issue, with the Congress alleging that its “silence smacks of collusion”.
Ahead of the party’s planned nationwide protests on Monday, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said they will pose three questions a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and “your government cannot hide from saying ‘HAHK’ (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun)”.
“What action has been taken, if ever, to investigate the serious allegations made over the years against the Adani Group and is there any hope of a fair and impartial investigation in the matter under the prime minister,” he said in a statement and asked the prime minister to break his “silence” over the issue.
Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao endorsed the demand of opposition parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the “scam”, while BSP chief Mayawati said India’s image is at stake but the government is taking the issue “very lightly”.
Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation against the Gautam Adani-led group which has dismissed the allegations as lies.
The opposition parties have alleged that the recent meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people’s money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them.
