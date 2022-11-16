Delhi MCD Polls: AAP MLA's Brother-In-Law Among Three Arrested in Cash for Ticket Row

Days ahead of the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested three people, including AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi’s brother-in-law for allegedly taking bribes for tickets under sections of the Corruption Act and bribery in elections.

According to ACB officials, the three arrested accused are identified as Om Singh — who is said to be the brother-in-law of AAP MLA Tripathi, his associates Shiv Shankar Pandey alias Vishal Pandey, and one Prince Raghuvanshi.

Officials said that a trap was laid out for the accused after Gopal Khari, husband of AAP worker Shobha Khari complained that MLA Tripathi demanded Rs 90 lakh in exchange for an MCD poll ticket for his wife.

“AAP worker Shobha Khari, wife of Gopal Khari had demanded a ticket, allegedly MLA Tripathi demanded Rs 90 lakh in exchange for it…The complainant (Gopal Khari) said that he paid Rs 35 lakh to Akhileshpati Tripathi and Rs 20 lakh to Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta as a bribe," ACB officials said.

“A trap at the residence of complainant Khari where accused Om Singh, Vishal Pandey and Prince Raghuvanshi were present led to their arrest after being caught red-handed," they added.

All three accused have been arrested under section 7/13 of the POC Act and 171 (E) of IPC.

