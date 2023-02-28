Home » News » Politics » Delhi Ministers Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand to Share Sisodia's Workload | A Look at Ex-Dy CM's 18 Depts

Delhi Ministers Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand to Share Sisodia's Workload | A Look at Ex-Dy CM's 18 Depts

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi excise policy scam case, on Tuesday resigned from CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Cabinet.

After Sisodia’s name emerged in the scam, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been demanding his resignation as the minister.

Besides Kejriwal, there are only four ministers left in his cabinet.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair investigation."

Sisodia was handling most of the workload taking charge of 18 departments. Now his portfolios will be handled by Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand.

Gahlot is the minister for Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Transport, Administrative Reforms, Information & Technology, Revenue, Women and Child Development and Anand was handling SC & ST, Social Welfare and Cooperative departments.

Here’s a look at the departments Sisodia was handling before his resignation:

  1. Education
  2. Finance
  3. Planning
  4. Land and Building
  5. Vigilance
  6. Services
  7. Tourism
  8. Art, Culture and Language
  9. Labour
  10. Employment
  11. Public Works Department
  12. Health
  13. Industries
  14. Power
  15. Home
  16. Urban Development
  17. Irrigation and Flood Control
  18. Water

