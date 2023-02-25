Home / News / India / LIVE: Delhi HC Stays Re-election of MCD Standing Committee, Says Nowhere Reflected That Mayor Has Authority To...
Live now

LIVE: Delhi HC Stays Re-election of MCD Standing Committee, Says Nowhere Reflected That Mayor Has Authority To...

Delhi MCD News LIVE: Huge chaos ensued at the MCD House on Friday after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the Standing Committee polls to elect six members

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 18:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

Delhi MCD News LIVE: Delhi HC in its order staying the re-election of the MCD standing committee said, “From the perusal of regulation 51, it is nowhere reflected that the Mayor has authority to declare an election of the standing committee as null and void. Read More

Feb 25, 2023 18:11 IST

Delhi HC Stays Re-election for Members of MCD Standing Committee, Sends Notice to Mayor

In a major setback for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the re-election for six members of the Standing Committee of MCD which was scheduled for February 27. The court observed that Mayor Shelly Oberoi did not have the authority to declare such an election as “null and void" as per the regulations . READ MORE

Feb 25, 2023 16:52 IST

Delhi HC Stays MCD Standing Committee Re-election

Delhi HC in its order staying the re-election of the MCD standing committee said, “From the perusal of regulation 51, it is nowhere reflected that the Mayor has authority to declare an election of the standing committee as null and void."

Advertisement
Feb 25, 2023 16:26 IST

Delhi Mayor Should Accept 'Technical Report' on Standing Committee Election; Call for Repoll Undemocratic: BJP

The BJP on Saturday claimed that three candidates each of the saffron party and the AAP were to be “elected" as members of the MCD’s standing committee, based on calculations by technical experts a day prior, and that the mayor should accept this result and announce it.

Addressing a press conference, Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP’s working president, alleged that the re-election called by Mayor Shelly Oberoi to elect six members of the standing committee was “undemocratic" and “unconstitutional".

Feb 25, 2023 16:06 IST

MCD Brawl: Hearing Underway in Delhi HC

Hearing in the Delhi High Court is underway after two BJP councillors — Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy — moved the HC against Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to declare a vote invalid for the MCD standing committee election. Both alleged that the Mayor and her attitude were responsible for the brawl in the House yesterday.

Feb 25, 2023 16:01 IST

Delhi: Wanted Gangster Arrested after Exchange of Fire

A sharp-shooter of the Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang, identified as Ankit Gulia, was arrested in Delhi after an exchange of fire. Ankit was wanted in nine criminal cases. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 with three live cartridges was recovered from him, the Delhi Police said.

Feb 25, 2023 15:52 IST

MCD: 2 BJP Councillors Move Delhi HC Against Mayor's Invalid Vote Decision

Two BJP councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat moved the Delhi HC against Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to declare one vote invalid during MCD’s Standing Committee election on Friday. Hearing is underway, as per ANI.

Advertisement
Feb 25, 2023 15:49 IST

Delhi’s Min Temp Drops Two Notches Below Season's Average, AQI at ‘Poor’ Category | Recap

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 211 around 9 am.

Feb 25, 2023 15:34 IST

Delhi: 4-year-old Boy, 3 Others Killed as Speeding MCD Truck Falls on Them

Four people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after an MCD truck overturned and fell on them in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area in the early hours of Saturday, police said. READ MORE

Feb 25, 2023 15:31 IST

'Ballot Chor' vs 'Khalnayika': AAP & BJP Engage in Poster War Over Ugly MCD Brawl | Recap

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders engaged in an ugly brawl after the Standing Committee polls at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, the saffron party hit out at AAP leader Atishi for “orchestrating" the ruckus. Also, BJP shared a poster titled “Khalnayika", a dig at Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak. READ MORE

Feb 25, 2023 14:51 IST

AAP Hits Back at BJP With 'Ballot Chor Machaye Shor' Poster

Feb 25, 2023 14:07 IST

Bottles, Apples Hurled by AAP, BJP Councillors During MCD House Proceedings Yesterday

Both the BJP and the AAP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House. One video showed councillors from both parties hurling water bottles and apples at each other inside the House while in another, women councillors could be seen hitting each other.

Feb 25, 2023 14:03 IST

AAP, BJP Register Police Complaint Over MCD House Ruckus

Both the AAP and the BJP have registered complaints with Delhi Police following clashes between councillors in the MCD House, officials said on Saturday. The police have received complaints from both the parties and further action will be taken accordingly, a senior police officer said.

Feb 25, 2023 13:07 IST

Religious Structures on Footpath of Central Delhi Razed Amid Tight Security

Feb 25, 2023 13:06 IST

Man Killed During Robbery Attempt in East Delhi

A man was allegedly stabbed to death while resisting a robbery attempt in an east Delhi flat, police said on Saturday. The victim has been identified as one Sunil alias Yasin, they said. The police received information regarding the incident at C-34 Vijay Block in Laxmi Nagar around 8 pm on Friday.

Feb 25, 2023 12:28 IST

'Cross-voting Happened, AAP Councillors Voted for BJP': Harshdeep Malhotra

BJP leader Harshdeep Malhotra alleged that Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote as invalid because cross-voting had happened and several AAP leaders had also voted for BJP. “Her job was to declare the result and not declare any vote as invalid," he said.

Feb 25, 2023 12:24 IST

BJP Alleges Counting Results Hinted at Party Securing 3 Seats of Standing Commitee

BJP leader Harshdeep Malhotra said Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote as invalid because it was clear that BJP was winning 3 out of 6 seats of the Standing Commitee. “The result was given by the technical committee. And after that the Mayor says one vote is invalid. Though, technical committee said that vote was valid," he said.

Feb 25, 2023 12:23 IST

BJP Addresses Press Conference Over MCD House Ruckus | WATCH

Feb 25, 2023 12:03 IST

Shelly Oberoi Thanks Female Civil Defense Personnel for 'Saving' Her at MCD House

“They (BJP Councillors) created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat," Shelly Oberoi said. It was the third day of commotion in the House.

Feb 25, 2023 11:34 IST

'Mockery of Constitution': BJP, AAP Members Kick, Slap Each Other Over 1 Vote in MCD House | 10 Points

The ongoing tussle between the BJP and the AAP in Delhi’s MCD came to a head on Friday during the counting of votes for the standing committee election, when the verbal clash between the two parties escalated to physical violence. READ MORE

Feb 25, 2023 11:10 IST

BJP Claims AAP Women Councillors Created Ruckus in MCD House on Leader Atishi's Directions | VIDEO

Feb 25, 2023 10:55 IST

AAP's 'villain' Atishi Orchestrated Violence in MCD House: BJP

The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a “villain" and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House. Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, “AAP’s ‘khalnayika’ who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House." There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP.

Feb 25, 2023 10:54 IST

Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Attends Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Feb 25, 2023 10:15 IST

Minimum Temperature in Delhi Falls Two Notches Below Season's Average

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, it said. The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day.

Feb 25, 2023 10:14 IST

Delhi BJP Leaders Virendra Sachdeva, Harshdeep Malhotra to Hold Press Conference Today

Feb 25, 2023 09:46 IST

'Unimaginable': AAP MLA Blames BJP for Ruckus at MCD House

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “What we witnessed today is just not imaginable. As soon as the mayor started announcing the results, BJP councillors started attacking our mayor and the civil defence staff." “She somehow escaped and one of the civil defence personnel showed her hand which had bite marks. The way they attacked our mayor, we will take legal action," he said.

Feb 25, 2023 09:20 IST

AAP Shares Fresh Video of Ruckus at MCD House, Blames BJP Councillors

Feb 25, 2023 09:14 IST

Delhi Mayor Blames BJP Councillors Arjun Marwah, Chandan Chaudhary, Ravi Negi For Pushing Her

“As soon as the voting was taking place, the BJP Councillors clearly sensed that they were losing. That’s why they stormed the session. As soon as I was about to announce the result, the BJP Councillors, especially Arjun Marwah, Chandan Chaudhary, and Ravi Negi came to the stage. Chaudhary dragged my chair and pushed me. I ran for my life," Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said.

Feb 25, 2023 08:59 IST

Plea in Delhi HC Over Use of Phones During MCD Standing Committee Polls

BJP councillor Sharad Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court on Friday, alleging that city Mayor Shelly Oberoi defied established norms and propriety by allowing the use of mobile phones and pens during the polls to elect the MCD standing committee members earlier this week.

Feb 25, 2023 08:30 IST

Announcement of One Vote as Invalid Causes Ruckus at MCD House

Out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 had voted for Standing Committee Polls by Friday afternoon and the counting process was also underway and went on for 2 hours. After this, Mayor Oberoi then told members that one vote is invalid and result will be declared without it, a move that was strongly opposed by BJP members.

Feb 25, 2023 08:19 IST

'How Will Other Women be Safe if Mayor Isn't?': AAP Alleges BJP Councillors Pushed Shelly Oberoi

Feb 25, 2023 08:17 IST

Delhi BJP to Address Media at 12 pm Over MCD House Ruckus

A day after huge chaos ensued at the MCD House, the Delhi BJP will address a press conference at 12 pm on Saturday. Councillors from the BJP and the AAP engaged in a brawl on Friday, and slaps, kicks and blows were hurled.
Feb 25, 2023 08:15 IST

Shelly Oberoi Files Police Complaint Against BJP Councillors

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday alleged that a few members of the saffron party inflicted a life-threatening attack on her. At a press conference, she alleged that her colleague Ashu Thakur was also attacked by another BJP councillor. She filed a police complaint against some BJP councillors at the Kamla Market Police Station.
Advertisement
Feb 25, 2023 08:11 IST

Councillor Ashok Manu Collapses During MCD Ruckus, Rushed to Hospital

A councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed during the MCD House ruckus and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Feb 25, 2023 08:02 IST

BJP, AAP Leaders Blame Each Other For MCD House Ruckus

Pankaj Luthra, a BJP councillor, alleged that it was AAP's fault that led to the chaos in the House. Whereas, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the election.
Feb 25, 2023 08:00 IST

'Khal-Nayika': BJP Launches Poster War Against AAP Amid MCD Ruckus

Feb 25, 2023 07:58 IST

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Alleges Being Pushed by BJP Councillors

Delhi Mayor Oberoi went on to allege that she was pushed by BJP councillors and her chair was dragged during the session. She said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands. "Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat," she said.
Advertisement
Feb 25, 2023 07:57 IST

MCD House Proceedings Adjourned Till February 27

The ruckus forced adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27. AAP and BJP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.
Feb 25, 2023 07:47 IST

'Life Threatening': AAP Alleges Delhi Mayor Attacked by BJP Councillors at MCD House

Feb 25, 2023 07:43 IST

Kicks, Punches Fly as Chaos Reigns in MCD House

Huge chaos ensued at the MCD House on Friday after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the Standing Committee polls to elect six members. Councillors from both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged blows, kicks and slaps in what turned into an ugly brawl.

Read more

” Two BJP councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat moved the Delhi HC against Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to declare one vote invalid during MCD’s Standing Committee election on Friday. Hearing is underway, as per ANI. Huge chaos ensued at the MCD House on Friday after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the Standing Committee polls to elect six members. Councillors from both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged blows, kicks and slaps in what turned into an ugly brawl.

Mayor Oberoi went on to allege that she was pushed by BJP councillors and that her chair was dragged during the session. The chaos was especially uncalled for because the voting process had smoothly been conducted, as opposed to what happened on Wednesday night, where the process was disrupted only after 45 votes were cast.

Out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 had voted by Friday afternoon and the counting process was also underway and went on for 2 hours. After this, Mayor Oberoi then told members that one vote is invalid and result will be declared without it, a move that was strongly opposed by BJP members.

This is when chaos ensued at the House as councillors from the BJP and the AAP started shouting and pushing one another. Both parties blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.

A councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Pankaj Luthra, a BJP councillor, alleged that it was AAP’s fault that led to the chaos in the House. Whereas, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the election.

Oberoi reached Kamla Market Police Station to register an FIR against BJP Councillors after the MCD house witnessed yet another stormy session. She requested police officials to provide her protection.

Shelly Oberoi said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands. “Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat,” she said.

The ruckus forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

TRENDING NEWS