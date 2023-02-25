LIVE: Delhi HC Stays Re-election of MCD Standing Committee, Says Nowhere Reflected That Mayor Has Authority To...

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 18:11 IST
New Delhi, India
In a major setback for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the re-election for six members of the Standing Committee of MCD which was scheduled for February 27. The court observed that Mayor Shelly Oberoi did not have the authority to declare such an election as “null and void" as per the regulations . READ MORE
Delhi HC in its order staying the re-election of the MCD standing committee said, “From the perusal of regulation 51, it is nowhere reflected that the Mayor has authority to declare an election of the standing committee as null and void."
The BJP on Saturday claimed that three candidates each of the saffron party and the AAP were to be “elected" as members of the MCD’s standing committee, based on calculations by technical experts a day prior, and that the mayor should accept this result and announce it.
Addressing a press conference, Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP’s working president, alleged that the re-election called by Mayor Shelly Oberoi to elect six members of the standing committee was “undemocratic" and “unconstitutional".
Hearing in the Delhi High Court is underway after two BJP councillors — Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy — moved the HC against Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to declare a vote invalid for the MCD standing committee election. Both alleged that the Mayor and her attitude were responsible for the brawl in the House yesterday.
A sharp-shooter of the Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang, identified as Ankit Gulia, was arrested in Delhi after an exchange of fire. Ankit was wanted in nine criminal cases. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 with three live cartridges was recovered from him, the Delhi Police said.
Two BJP councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat moved the Delhi HC against Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to declare one vote invalid during MCD’s Standing Committee election on Friday. Hearing is underway, as per ANI.
Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 211 around 9 am.
Four people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after an MCD truck overturned and fell on them in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area in the early hours of Saturday, police said. READ MORE
A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders engaged in an ugly brawl after the Standing Committee polls at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, the saffron party hit out at AAP leader Atishi for “orchestrating" the ruckus. Also, BJP shared a poster titled “Khalnayika", a dig at Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak. READ MORE
Both the BJP and the AAP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House. One video showed councillors from both parties hurling water bottles and apples at each other inside the House while in another, women councillors could be seen hitting each other.
Both the AAP and the BJP have registered complaints with Delhi Police following clashes between councillors in the MCD House, officials said on Saturday. The police have received complaints from both the parties and further action will be taken accordingly, a senior police officer said.
A man was allegedly stabbed to death while resisting a robbery attempt in an east Delhi flat, police said on Saturday. The victim has been identified as one Sunil alias Yasin, they said. The police received information regarding the incident at C-34 Vijay Block in Laxmi Nagar around 8 pm on Friday.
BJP leader Harshdeep Malhotra alleged that Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote as invalid because cross-voting had happened and several AAP leaders had also voted for BJP. “Her job was to declare the result and not declare any vote as invalid," he said.
BJP leader Harshdeep Malhotra said Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote as invalid because it was clear that BJP was winning 3 out of 6 seats of the Standing Commitee. “The result was given by the technical committee. And after that the Mayor says one vote is invalid. Though, technical committee said that vote was valid," he said.
“They (BJP Councillors) created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat," Shelly Oberoi said. It was the third day of commotion in the House.
The ongoing tussle between the BJP and the AAP in Delhi’s MCD came to a head on Friday during the counting of votes for the standing committee election, when the verbal clash between the two parties escalated to physical violence. READ MORE
The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a “villain" and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House. Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, “AAP’s ‘khalnayika’ who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House." There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP.
The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day.
AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “What we witnessed today is just not imaginable. As soon as the mayor started announcing the results, BJP councillors started attacking our mayor and the civil defence staff." “She somehow escaped and one of the civil defence personnel showed her hand which had bite marks. The way they attacked our mayor, we will take legal action," he said.
“As soon as the voting was taking place, the BJP Councillors clearly sensed that they were losing. That’s why they stormed the session. As soon as I was about to announce the result, the BJP Councillors, especially Arjun Marwah, Chandan Chaudhary, and Ravi Negi came to the stage. Chaudhary dragged my chair and pushed me. I ran for my life," Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said.
BJP councillor Sharad Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court on Friday, alleging that city Mayor Shelly Oberoi defied established norms and propriety by allowing the use of mobile phones and pens during the polls to elect the MCD standing committee members earlier this week.
Out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 had voted for Standing Committee Polls by Friday afternoon and the counting process was also underway and went on for 2 hours. After this, Mayor Oberoi then told members that one vote is invalid and result will be declared without it, a move that was strongly opposed by BJP members.
Mayor Oberoi went on to allege that she was pushed by BJP councillors and that her chair was dragged during the session. The chaos was especially uncalled for because the voting process had smoothly been conducted, as opposed to what happened on Wednesday night, where the process was disrupted only after 45 votes were cast.
This is when chaos ensued at the House as councillors from the BJP and the AAP started shouting and pushing one another. Both parties blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.
A councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Pankaj Luthra, a BJP councillor, alleged that it was AAP’s fault that led to the chaos in the House. Whereas, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the election.
Oberoi reached Kamla Market Police Station to register an FIR against BJP Councillors after the MCD house witnessed yet another stormy session. She requested police officials to provide her protection.
Shelly Oberoi said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands. “Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat,” she said.
The ruckus forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27.
