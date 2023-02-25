LIVE: Delhi HC Stays Re-election of MCD Standing Committee, Says Nowhere Reflected That Mayor Has Authority To...

” Two BJP councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat moved the Delhi HC against Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to declare one vote invalid during MCD’s Standing Committee election on Friday. Hearing is underway, as per ANI. Huge chaos ensued at the MCD House on Friday after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the Standing Committee polls to elect six members. Councillors from both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged blows, kicks and slaps in what turned into an ugly brawl.

Mayor Oberoi went on to allege that she was pushed by BJP councillors and that her chair was dragged during the session. The chaos was especially uncalled for because the voting process had smoothly been conducted, as opposed to what happened on Wednesday night, where the process was disrupted only after 45 votes were cast.

Out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 had voted by Friday afternoon and the counting process was also underway and went on for 2 hours. After this, Mayor Oberoi then told members that one vote is invalid and result will be declared without it, a move that was strongly opposed by BJP members.

This is when chaos ensued at the House as councillors from the BJP and the AAP started shouting and pushing one another. Both parties blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.

A councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Pankaj Luthra, a BJP councillor, alleged that it was AAP’s fault that led to the chaos in the House. Whereas, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the election.

Oberoi reached Kamla Market Police Station to register an FIR against BJP Councillors after the MCD house witnessed yet another stormy session. She requested police officials to provide her protection.

Shelly Oberoi said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands. “Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat,” she said.

The ruckus forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27.

