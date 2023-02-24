She urged councillors from both sides to maintain peace and discipline, given how clashes had taken place on Wednesday night. The voting process came to an end by afternoon and out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 cast their votes.

AAP and BJP were expected to continue to be at loggerheads over their different stances on the Standing Committee polls. While BJP had demanded for fresh voting citing the use of mobile phones and violation of ballot secrecy, AAP said the votes already recorded still hold validity.

The MCD House witnessed high drama that triggered as many as 15 adjournments since Wednesday evening through the night till early Thursday morning, with both AAP and BJP councilors indulging in brawls, slogan shouting, hurling plastic bottles and staying put in Civic Centre – the MCD headquarters.

While AAP alleged BJP councillors stole ballot boxes and disrupted the voting process, BJP held that AAP is afraid of cross-voting and hence didn’t conduct the polls with ballot secrecy.

In a report submitted to AAP mayor Shelly Oberoi and MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, the secretary of the civic body recommended fresh elections citing “badly bruised” election process. He sought time for printing of new set of ballot papers, saying traditionally the elections were held with a stock of 300 ballot papers.

For the brief moment that the House resumed on Thursday, Oberoi told councillors that video footage of the midnight ruckus will be checked and those who caused damage to the House will have to pay.

Meanwhile, videos of commotion in the House with AAP councilors getting physically engaged in the ruckus went viral on social media. A video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) showed BJP councilor Rekha Gupta and other councilors on the dias throwing away things kept there. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, shared a video claiming party councilor Pramod Gupta was slapped by AAP councilor Devender Kumar.

Notably, AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not attend celebrations at the AAP office over the victory of his party on mayor and deputy mayor posts, as the DDU Marg where it is located near ITO was heavily barricaded by police due to a protest by the Delhi BJP.

AAP came out with flying colours in the Delhi mayoral elections on Wednesday as councillor Shelly Oberoi became mayor defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Also, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes.

