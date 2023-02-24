Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 18:04 IST
Delhi MCD News LIVE: A day after AAP and BJP engaged in a war of words through separate press conferences and sloganeering, the Delhi MCD House proceedings resumed on Friday under Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.
This time, Mayor Oberoi accepted BJP’s demand for fresh elections to elect six members to the Standing Committee. Read More
After the Mayor announced one vote as invalid, BJP councillors protested by raising slogans and standing on tables. AAP councillors countered with protests of their own. The Mayor then announced a recounting.
On a vote being declared invalid by Mayor Shelly Oberoi, former Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “We won’t accept this invalid vote decision. We have options available. We will go to court if they will not follow rules."
Councillors raised slogans and entered the well after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid. Marshals have reportedly been called.
As the counting of votes wraps up for the MCD standing committee, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced one vote as invalid.
Even as counting is underway, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that five BJP councillors voted in support of AAP. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Aam Aadmi Party had 134 corporators, one went to BJP this morning.
But today AAP has got 138 votes. Meaning 5 councillors of BJP voted in support of Aam Aadmi Party."
The AAP government has directed officials to stop taking direct orders from Delhi LG VK Saxena, sources said on Friday, as per PTI. The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between the LG office and the AAP dispensation over a host of issues.
BJP councillor Sharad Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court on Friday, alleging that city Mayor Shelly Oberoi defied established norms and propriety by allowing the use of mobile phones and pens during the polls to elect the MCD standing committee members earlier this week.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi thanked councillors from AAP and BJP for their cooperation as the polls to elect six members of the Standing Committee came to an end. She said, “Today you all have cooperated."
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has called 3 councillors each to oversee the counting process of the Standing Committee Polls.
Of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s 250 elected councillors, 242 cast their votes on Friday as a fresh poll is being conducted to elect six members of the civic body’s standing committee. Polling began around 11.15 am and nearly 220 councillors had cast their votes by 2 pm.
Over 200 Councillors from AAP and BJP have cast their votes to elect six members of the Standing Commitee. Some more to go and the polls will come to an end.
The LNJP Hospital here has sent its inquiry report on the case of a newborn baby, who was “declared dead" soon after birth, but was later found alive, to the Delhi government for further action, said a senior doctor. The premature baby, born when her mother was 23 weeks pregnant and weighing only 490 grams, was found alive Sunday when the family was making plans for her burial.
The MCD House reconvened on Friday to make another bid to hold the election of members of the municipal corporation’s standing committee, a day after it was adjourned following a protracted pandemonium triggered by clashes between the AAP and BJP councillors.
A bus driver has been arrested from Bihar for allegedly kidnapping and killing a schoolboy in South Delhi’s Kalkaji in 2010, police said on Thursday. According to police, the accused, identified as Bharat Lal, was arrested from Sheohar in Bihar where he was working as bus driver. He was a Blue Line bus driver when the incident took place in August 2010. Lal was evading arrest by changing his last name and address in his identification documents, a senior police officer said.
Two men were killed and two injured when their cars collided in central Delhi’s IP Estate area on Friday morning, police said. The police received information about the collision near IP Metro station around 1.12 am, they said. A Ford EcoSport approaching Sarai Kale Khan from ITO and a Honda Civic coming towards ITO from Sarai Kale Khan collided with each other at the Ring Road near IP Metro station, a senior officer said.
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak and others to take down the defamatory content and to desist from making future statements against Shyam Jaju and Sandesh Jaju. The orders were passed by a bench headed by Justice Chawla of the Delhi High Court.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers on the party’s success in Mayor and Deputy Mayor polls. He will address them at 1 pm on Friday.
The AAP on Thursday said BJP did not allow the MCD to function for two-and-a-half months, but councillors of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “snatched the mayor’s post from the BJP’s mouth". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised an event at the party headquarters here to celebrate its victory on mayor and deputy mayor posts.
BJP’s demand for fresh polls for the Standing Committee was accepted by Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday as the MCD House proceedings resumed. AAP and BJP councillors have been asked to main peace and discipline.
The meteorological department has predicted a partly cloudy sky in the national capital on Friday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 10.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent around 8.30 pm, it said.
Pawan Sehrawat, the AAP councillor from Bawana was welcomed to the BJP fold at the party’s Delhi unit office by working president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra. Many other Delhi BJP leaders were present on the occasion. Malhotra said there was “dissent" among AAP cocouncillors and that is the reason they were instructed to carry mobile phones while voting for standing committee members to check cross-voting.
Ahead of the crucial MCD House meeting on Friday, AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the BJP alleging that he felt “suffocated" due to “corruption" in the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sehrawat also alleged that he was distressed as the AAP councillors were instructed to create a ruckus in the MCD House meeting.
The MCD House will reconvene on Friday to make another bid to hold election of members of the municipal corporation’s standing committee, a day after it was adjourned following a protracted pandemonium triggered by clashes between the AAP and BJP councillors. The proceedings to conduct the election for picking members of the committee — the highest decision-making body of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) — had begun around 6.15 pm on Wednesday, hours after AAP’s Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi’s new mayor.
AAP and BJP were expected to continue to be at loggerheads over their different stances on the Standing Committee polls. While BJP had demanded for fresh voting citing the use of mobile phones and violation of ballot secrecy, AAP said the votes already recorded still hold validity.
The MCD House witnessed high drama that triggered as many as 15 adjournments since Wednesday evening through the night till early Thursday morning, with both AAP and BJP councilors indulging in brawls, slogan shouting, hurling plastic bottles and staying put in Civic Centre – the MCD headquarters.
While AAP alleged BJP councillors stole ballot boxes and disrupted the voting process, BJP held that AAP is afraid of cross-voting and hence didn’t conduct the polls with ballot secrecy.
In a report submitted to AAP mayor Shelly Oberoi and MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, the secretary of the civic body recommended fresh elections citing “badly bruised” election process. He sought time for printing of new set of ballot papers, saying traditionally the elections were held with a stock of 300 ballot papers.
For the brief moment that the House resumed on Thursday, Oberoi told councillors that video footage of the midnight ruckus will be checked and those who caused damage to the House will have to pay.
Meanwhile, videos of commotion in the House with AAP councilors getting physically engaged in the ruckus went viral on social media. A video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) showed BJP councilor Rekha Gupta and other councilors on the dias throwing away things kept there. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, shared a video claiming party councilor Pramod Gupta was slapped by AAP councilor Devender Kumar.
Notably, AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not attend celebrations at the AAP office over the victory of his party on mayor and deputy mayor posts, as the DDU Marg where it is located near ITO was heavily barricaded by police due to a protest by the Delhi BJP.
AAP came out with flying colours in the Delhi mayoral elections on Wednesday as councillor Shelly Oberoi became mayor defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Also, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes.
