LIVE: MCD House Proceedings Resume With Fresh Voting For Standing Committee Polls; AAP, BJP Councillors Asked to Maintain Peace

Delhi MCD News LIVE: While AAP alleged BJP councillors stole ballot boxes and disrupted the voting process, BJP held that AAP is afraid of cross-voting and hence didn't conduct the polls with ballot secrecy

February 24, 2023, 18:04 IST

Delhi MCD News LIVE: A day after AAP and BJP engaged in a war of words through separate press conferences and sloganeering, the Delhi MCD House proceedings resumed on Friday under Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

This time, Mayor Oberoi accepted BJP’s demand for fresh elections to elect six members to the Standing Committee. Read More

Feb 24, 2023 18:01 IST

Delhi MCD Election: AAP & BJP Councillors Stand on Tables, Protest; Mayor Announces Recounting

After the Mayor announced one vote as invalid, BJP councillors protested by raising slogans and standing on tables. AAP councillors countered with protests of their own. The Mayor then announced a recounting.

Feb 24, 2023 17:27 IST

Ex-Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat Says Invalid Vote Decision Won't be Accepted

On a vote being declared invalid by Mayor Shelly Oberoi, former Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “We won’t accept this invalid vote decision. We have options available. We will go to court if they will not follow rules."

Feb 24, 2023 17:02 IST

MCD Elections LIVE Updates: Ruckus in House as 1 Vote Declared Invalid

Councillors raised slogans and entered the well after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid. Marshals have reportedly been called.

Feb 24, 2023 16:53 IST

MCD Elections: Mayor Declares 1 Vote Invalid

As the counting of votes wraps up for the MCD standing committee, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced one vote as invalid.

Feb 24, 2023 16:11 IST

Delhi MCD Elections: AAP MLA Claims 5 BJP Councillors Voted for AAP

Even as counting is underway, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that five BJP councillors voted in support of AAP. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Aam Aadmi Party had 134 corporators, one went to BJP this morning.
But today AAP has got 138 votes. Meaning 5 councillors of BJP voted in support of Aam Aadmi Party."

Feb 24, 2023 15:56 IST

AAP Govt Has Instructed Officials to Not Take Direct Orders from Delhi LG, Say Sources

The AAP government has directed officials to stop taking direct orders from Delhi LG VK Saxena, sources said on Friday, as per PTI. The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between the LG office and the AAP dispensation over a host of issues.

Feb 24, 2023 15:35 IST

Plea in Delhi HC Over Use of Phones During MCD Standing Committee Polls

BJP councillor Sharad Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court on Friday, alleging that city Mayor Shelly Oberoi defied established norms and propriety by allowing the use of mobile phones and pens during the polls to elect the MCD standing committee members earlier this week.

Feb 24, 2023 15:28 IST

Delhi MCD Election: Mayor Shelly Oberoi Thanks Councillors for Cooperation

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi thanked councillors from AAP and BJP for their cooperation as the polls to elect six members of the Standing Committee came to an end. She said, “Today you all have cooperated."

Feb 24, 2023 14:46 IST

3 Members Each From AAP, BJP Called for Counting Process

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has called 3 councillors each to oversee the counting process of the Standing Committee Polls.

Feb 24, 2023 14:40 IST

Shraddha Murder Case Assigned to Additional Sessions Judge for Further Hearing

Feb 24, 2023 14:39 IST

'You All Have Cooperated': Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi thanked councillors from AAP and BJP for their cooperation as the polls to elect six members of the Standing Committee came to an end. She said, “Today you all have cooperated."

Feb 24, 2023 14:31 IST

MCD Standing Committee Poll Process Ends as 242 Councillors Cast Votes

Of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s 250 elected councillors, 242 cast their votes on Friday as a fresh poll is being conducted to elect six members of the civic body’s standing committee. Polling began around 11.15 am and nearly 220 councillors had cast their votes by 2 pm.

Feb 24, 2023 14:23 IST

Over 200 Councillors Cast Votes for Standing Committee Polls

Over 200 Councillors from AAP and BJP have cast their votes to elect six members of the Standing Commitee. Some more to go and the polls will come to an end.

Feb 24, 2023 13:37 IST

AAP Councillor Pawan Sehrawar Officially Now Part of BJP

Feb 24, 2023 13:35 IST

LNJP Submits Report on Premature Baby's Death to Delhi Govt

The LNJP Hospital here has sent its inquiry report on the case of a newborn baby, who was “declared dead" soon after birth, but was later found alive, to the Delhi government for further action, said a senior doctor. The premature baby, born when her mother was 23 weeks pregnant and weighing only 490 grams, was found alive Sunday when the family was making plans for her burial.

Feb 24, 2023 12:51 IST

MCD House Reconvenes to Hold Standing Committee Members' Election After Pandemonium

The MCD House reconvened on Friday to make another bid to hold the election of members of the municipal corporation’s standing committee, a day after it was adjourned following a protracted pandemonium triggered by clashes between the AAP and BJP councillors.

Feb 24, 2023 12:47 IST

Delhi: Bus Driver Arrested from Bihar for Kidnapping, Killing Schoolboy 13 Years Ago

A bus driver has been arrested from Bihar for allegedly kidnapping and killing a schoolboy in South Delhi’s Kalkaji in 2010, police said on Thursday. According to police, the accused, identified as Bharat Lal, was arrested from Sheohar in Bihar where he was working as bus driver. He was a Blue Line bus driver when the incident took place in August 2010. Lal was evading arrest by changing his last name and address in his identification documents, a senior police officer said.

Feb 24, 2023 12:15 IST

Car Collision in Central Delhi Kills Two

Two men were killed and two injured when their cars collided in central Delhi’s IP Estate area on Friday morning, police said. The police received information about the collision near IP Metro station around 1.12 am, they said. A Ford EcoSport approaching Sarai Kale Khan from ITO and a Honda Civic coming towards ITO from Sarai Kale Khan collided with each other at the Ring Road near IP Metro station, a senior officer said.

Feb 24, 2023 11:38 IST

Voting to Elect Six Members of Standing Committee Underway at MCD

Feb 24, 2023 11:35 IST

Delhi HC Asks AAP Leaders to Take Down Defamatory Content Against Shyam Jaju, Sandesh Jaju

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak and others to take down the defamatory content and to desist from making future statements against Shyam Jaju and Sandesh Jaju. The orders were passed by a bench headed by Justice Chawla of the Delhi High Court.

Feb 24, 2023 11:29 IST

'Honesty is Only Strategy': AAP Leader Says Party Honestly Won Mayor, Dy Mayor Polls

Feb 24, 2023 11:28 IST

Delhi CM Kejriwal to Address AAP Volunteers on Successfully Winning Mayor, Dy Mayor Polls Today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers on the party’s success in Mayor and Deputy Mayor polls. He will address them at 1 pm on Friday.

Feb 24, 2023 11:25 IST

Kejriwal's Councillors Snatched Mayor's Post from BJP's Mouth: AAP

The AAP on Thursday said BJP did not allow the MCD to function for two-and-a-half months, but councillors of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “snatched the mayor’s post from the BJP’s mouth". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised an event at the party headquarters here to celebrate its victory on mayor and deputy mayor posts.

Feb 24, 2023 11:20 IST

Sloganeering by BJP Councillors at Delhi MCD House | WATCH

Feb 24, 2023 11:18 IST

MCD House Proceedings Resume With Fresh Voting For Standing Committee Polls

BJP’s demand for fresh polls for the Standing Committee was accepted by Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday as the MCD House proceedings resumed. AAP and BJP councillors have been asked to main peace and discipline.

Feb 24, 2023 10:52 IST

Delhi’s Maximum Temperature Expected to Settle Around 30 Degrees Celsius

The meteorological department has predicted a partly cloudy sky in the national capital on Friday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 10.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent around 8.30 pm, it said.

Feb 24, 2023 10:47 IST

AAP 'Confident of Winning Standing Committee Polls' as Councillor Pawan Sehrawat Joins BJP

Feb 24, 2023 10:42 IST

BJP Welcomes AAP Bawana Councillor Pawan Sehrawat Into Party Ahead of Standing Committee Polls

Pawan Sehrawat,  the AAP councillor from Bawana was welcomed to the BJP fold at the party’s Delhi unit office by working president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra. Many other Delhi BJP leaders were present on the occasion. Malhotra said there was “dissent" among AAP cocouncillors and that is the reason they were instructed to carry mobile phones while voting for standing committee members to check cross-voting.

Feb 24, 2023 10:41 IST

AAP Councillor Pawan Sehrawat Joins BJP Ahead of Crucial MCD House Meeting

Ahead of the crucial MCD House meeting on Friday, AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the BJP alleging that he felt “suffocated" due to “corruption" in the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sehrawat also alleged that he was distressed as the AAP councillors were instructed to create a ruckus in the MCD House meeting.

Feb 24, 2023 10:02 IST

MCD House to Reconvene to Hold Standing Committee Members Election After Pandemonium

The MCD House will reconvene on Friday to make another bid to hold election of members of the municipal corporation’s standing committee, a day after it was adjourned following a protracted pandemonium triggered by clashes between the AAP and BJP councillors. The proceedings to conduct the election for picking members of the committee — the highest decision-making body of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) — had begun around 6.15 pm on Wednesday, hours after AAP’s Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi’s new mayor.

Feb 24, 2023 09:31 IST

Delhi BJP Leaders Virendra Sachdeva, Harshdeep Malhotra Address Press Conference | WATCH

Feb 24, 2023 09:28 IST

Citing Corruption in Party, AAP Councillor Pawan Sehrawat Joins BJP

AAP Councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Friday citing corruption in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. BJP addressed a press conference on Friday, where BJP leader Harshdeep Malhotra made the announcement.
Feb 24, 2023 09:21 IST

'AAP Killing Democracy': Delhi BJP Leader Harshdeep Malhotra

Delhi BJP leader Harshdeep Malhotra on Friday addressed the media and said, "AAP is killing democracy with what it did in the MCD House yesterday and the day before. The party leaders are suffocated with AAP's working style and Pawan Sherawat who is an AAP councillor is joining us today."
Feb 24, 2023 09:19 IST

Delhi BJP Addresses Press Conference Ahead of MCD House Resumption

Delhi BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva addressed a press conference on Friday morning, ahead of the resumption of Delhi MCD House at 10 am.
Feb 24, 2023 08:38 IST

Unable to Digest Defeat in Mayoral Poll, BJP Resorting to Hooliganism, Says AAP

With the MCD House adjourned without conducting election for the six-member Standing Committee, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the BJP of resorting to "hooliganism" as it was not able to accept its defeat in the mayoral poll. Several members of both parties exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Wednesday night. The chaos continued on Thursday, forcing Mayor Shelly Oberoi to adjourn it till 10 am on Friday.
Feb 24, 2023 08:35 IST

'AAP Ke Jasoos': BJP Launches Poster War Against AAP

Feb 24, 2023 08:10 IST

Senior IAS Officer Collapses in Mumbai Hotel After Dinner, Dies

A 57-year-old Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer posted as secretary in the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) died following a suspected heart attack, just after finishing his dinner at a hotel in south Mumbai, police said on Thursday. The senior bureaucrat, Prashant Dattatray Navghare, started feeling uneasy soon after finishing his meal and suddenly collapsed at the hotel on Wednesday evening.
Feb 24, 2023 08:09 IST

Two Youths Run Over by Train in Delhi's Shahdara While Shooting Videos

Feb 24, 2023 07:39 IST

ED Questions Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA in Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar as part of its ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said. Kumar deposed before the federal probe agency here and the investigators are recording his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.
Feb 24, 2023 07:35 IST

Delhi Dy-CM Sisodia Writes to LG Again, Seeks Approval of Proposal to Send Teachers to Finland

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote another letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena asking him to approve the proposal to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland for a training programme. Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, cited government rules and said the LG "cannot put such proposals on hold" for more than 15 days.
Feb 24, 2023 07:34 IST

'Anarchist AAP': BJP Alleges Ballot Secrecy Not Maintained During Standing Committee Polls

Feb 24, 2023 07:31 IST

Delhi MCD House Proceedings to Resume Today, Day After After Adjournment by Mayor Oberoi

The overnight impasse in the election of standing committee members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi continued Thursday morning as the House was finally adjourned till Friday. However, proceedings will resume at 10 am and standing committee elections are expected to take place.
Feb 24, 2023 07:30 IST

AAP Alleges BJP Councillors Attacked Mayor Shelly Oberoi's Car

Feb 24, 2023 07:28 IST

AAP, BJP Councillors Hurl Boxes, Plastic Bottles at Each Other During Standing Committee Election at MCD House

Videos of commotion in the House with AAP councilors getting physically engaged in the ruckus went viral on social media. A video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) showed BJP councilor Rekha Gupta and other councilors on the dias throwing away things kept there. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, shared a video claiming party councilor Pramod Gupta was slapped by AAP councilor Devender Kumar.

She urged councillors from both sides to maintain peace and discipline, given how clashes had taken place on Wednesday night. The voting process came to an end by afternoon and out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 cast their votes.

AAP and BJP were expected to continue to be at loggerheads over their different stances on the Standing Committee polls. While BJP had demanded for fresh voting citing the use of mobile phones and violation of ballot secrecy, AAP said the votes already recorded still hold validity.

The MCD House witnessed high drama that triggered as many as 15 adjournments since Wednesday evening through the night till early Thursday morning, with both AAP and BJP councilors indulging in brawls, slogan shouting, hurling plastic bottles and staying put in Civic Centre – the MCD headquarters.

While AAP alleged BJP councillors stole ballot boxes and disrupted the voting process, BJP held that AAP is afraid of cross-voting and hence didn’t conduct the polls with ballot secrecy.

In a report submitted to AAP mayor Shelly Oberoi and MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, the secretary of the civic body recommended fresh elections citing “badly bruised” election process. He sought time for printing of new set of ballot papers, saying traditionally the elections were held with a stock of 300 ballot papers.

For the brief moment that the House resumed on Thursday, Oberoi told councillors that video footage of the midnight ruckus will be checked and those who caused damage to the House will have to pay.

Meanwhile, videos of commotion in the House with AAP councilors getting physically engaged in the ruckus went viral on social media. A video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) showed BJP councilor Rekha Gupta and other councilors on the dias throwing away things kept there. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, shared a video claiming party councilor Pramod Gupta was slapped by AAP councilor Devender Kumar.

Notably, AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not attend celebrations at the AAP office over the victory of his party on mayor and deputy mayor posts, as the DDU Marg where it is located near ITO was heavily barricaded by police due to a protest by the Delhi BJP.

AAP came out with flying colours in the Delhi mayoral elections on Wednesday as councillor Shelly Oberoi became mayor defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Also, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes.

