Delhi MCD Updates: BJP Demands Fresh Voting in Standing Committee Poll, AAP Alleges 'Goondaism' in House

The Delhi BJP demanded a fresh poll to elect MCD standing committee members, alleging irregularities by the Aam Aadmi Party during the election process last night.

Party MP Parvesh Verma told a press conference, also addressed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, that newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi of the AAP allowed members to carry mobile phones to the booth area while casting their votes, despite objection by BJP councillors.

The election began on Wednesday evening but was hampered due to the BJP councillors’ protest against the decision of the mayor, who was presiding over the poll process.

AAP councillors who cast their votes were clicking pictures and sending it to their party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, Verma claimed.

A purported video of the MCD House meeting was played at the press conference, with BJP leaders claiming AAP councilor Devendra Kumar was seen “slapping” BJP councilor Pramod Gupta.

Later, both AAP and BJP convened separate press conferences, where BJP alleged secrecy of votes was not ensured during the polls and demanded the process to be conducted all over again. Meanwhile, AAP maintained that the votes cast so far still hold validity and voting will resume from there.

AAP came out with flying colours in the Delhi mayoral elections on Wednesday as councillor Shelly Oberoi became mayor defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Also, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes.

Soon after, a midnight ruckus ensued at the MCD House as AAP and BJP leaders clashed. Several AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that BJP councillors tried to steal the ballot boxes during the Standing Committee election. The House witnessed ruckus as the process to elect six members of the apex decision-making body began. A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air.

Shelley Oberoi had allowed members to carry their phones while voting, but BJP was against it. This led to ruckus in the House, forcing her to adjourn proceedings multiple times. Mayor Oberoi alleged that some of them tried to attack her, with Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal reacting to it saying its “absolutely shocking and unacceptable”.

“BJP councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor,” she tweeted.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was not allowing the standing committee elections to take place. He said BJP was going against the Supreme Court’s order.

In an order dated February 17, SC had said that the issuing of a notice will take place within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The next day, Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House to conduct elections on February 22.

