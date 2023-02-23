Home / News / India / Delhi MCD Updates: BJP Demands Fresh Voting in Standing Committee Poll, AAP Alleges 'Goondaism' in House

Delhi MCD Updates: BJP Demands Fresh Voting in Standing Committee Poll, AAP Alleges 'Goondaism' in House

Delhi MCD Updates: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the MCD House till Friday amid sloganeering and protests by both BJP and AAP councillors over Standing Committee polls

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 23:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

Delhi MCD Updates: After multiple adjournments overnight, the Delhi MCD House on Thursday was finally adjourned by Mayor Shelly Oberoi for the day on Thursday morning without electing standing committee members, due to sloganeering and protests by both BJP and AAP councillors. Read More

Feb 23, 2023 23:01 IST

Kejriwal's Councillors Snatched Mayor's Post from BJP's Mouth: AAP

The AAP on Thursday said BJP did not allow the MCD to function for two-and-a-half months, but councillors of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “snatched the mayor’s post from the BJP’s mouth". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised an event at the party headquarters here to celebrate its victory on mayor and deputy mayor posts.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was to attend the event, “however the Central government put up barricades on the way to the AAP office and BJP leaders attacked the vehicles of AAP councillors and newly elected Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi", alleged the party.

“Looking at the situation, the party decided to not compromise with the chief minister’s security and he was forced to not attend the event," it said in a statement.

Feb 23, 2023 21:49 IST

Businessman Robbed at Gunpoint in Delhi's Pitampura

A 44-year-old businessman was robbed of more than Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura area, police said on Thursday. On Monday around 10 pm, police got information regarding robbery of Rs 1.12 lakh.

After reaching the spot near KU-block, Pitampura, police learnt that the incident took place when the complainant, who runs a business of socks manufacturing, was travelling to his home in his car.

Around 9.45 pm, when he was parking his car, two persons on a motorcycle came there, robbed him of his bag containing Rs 1.12 lakh at gunpoint and fled away, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement
Feb 23, 2023 21:36 IST

Sisodia Writes to L-G, Urges Him to Return File on Teachers' Training

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote a letter to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, urging him to return the file pertaining to sending government teachers abroad for training. The file was sent to the L-G on January 20.

“I urge you to kindly return the file so that we may initiate the process of sending government school teachers abroad for training," the letter stated.

Sisodia said that the time allowed to the L-G under Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) to express a difference of opinion was long over, adding that, as per an official provision, the L-G gets a period of 15 days to decide whether he wishes to differ with the decision of a Minister and to complete discussions for resolving the same.

Feb 23, 2023 19:31 IST

Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in South Delhi, No Casualty

A fire broke out at a warehouse in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri early Thursday morning, officials said. The fire department got a call at 1.15 am informing it there was a fire at a warehouse in Jaunapur, after which it rushed 14 fire tenders to the spot, they said.

The fire was brought under control by around 8 am and no one was injured, they said. According to a senior police officer, the warehouse which caught fire stored colours, toys, idols etc.

Feb 23, 2023 18:06 IST

Delhi BJP Alleges Irregularities in MCD Standing Committee Poll, Demands Fresh Voting

The Delhi BJP on Thursday demanded a fresh poll to elect MCD standing committee members, alleging irregularities by the Aam Aadmi Party during the election process last night. Party MP Parvesh Verma told a press conference, also addressed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, that newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi of the AAP allowed members to carry mobile phones to the booth area while casting their votes, despite objection by BJP councillors.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the AAP has fielded four candidates and the BJP three for the committee which can have six members."The AAP is afraid that one of its candidates will face defeat due to lack required number of votes which is why their councilors “started a ruckus" inside the House," Malhotra charged.

Feb 23, 2023 15:27 IST

New Delhi World Book Fair to Be Held from February 25

With the participation of over 30 countries and nearly 1,000 publishers and exhibitors, the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is returning to its full physical form after a gap of three years, the National Book Trust announced on Thursday. This year’s festival will be inaugurated on February 25 by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, and NBT chairman Govind Prasad Sharma, among others.

The last physical edition of the festival was in January 2020 and then the pandemic enforced the book gala to go online. Based on the theme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the book fair will host France as the guest country with the participation of 16 French authors, including the Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux, and more than 60 publishers, literary agents and cultural representatives.

Advertisement
Feb 23, 2023 14:32 IST

47-yr-old Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi

A 47-year-old man was stabbed to death by unknown people near Azadpur sabzi mandi in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. At 3.53 am on Wednesday, Mahendra Park police station received a PCR call regarding a person lying unconscious near the bus stand, they said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. He had sustained a stab injury on his chest, a senior police officer said.

Feb 23, 2023 14:27 IST

Delhi BJP Stages Protest, Demands Sacking of Sisodia as Deputy CM Over ‘snooping Scandal’

The Delhi BJP staged a massive demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on DDU Marg here on Thursday, demanding the sacking of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his post over the alleged “snooping scandal" involving the Feedback Unit (FBU) of the Kejriwal government. The Centre has cleared the way for registration of a case against Sisodia by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI over the alleged illegal collection of “political intelligence" through a Delhi government department.

Feb 23, 2023 14:02 IST

AAP Leaders Address Another Press Conference, Delhi CM Kejriwal Skips

AAP leaders Shelly Oberoi, Sanjay Singh, among others at press conference (Source: News18)
Feb 23, 2023 14:00 IST

MCD Standing Committee Election: Delhi BJP Alleges Irregularities, Demands Fresh Voting

The Delhi BJP on Thursday demanded fresh voting for elections of the MCD standing committee members alleging irregularities by the AAP. In a joint press conference, party MP Parvesh Verma claimed that despite objection of BJP councillors, newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi of the AAP allowed members to carry mobile phones to the booth area during the voting.

Feb 23, 2023 13:53 IST

Delhi CM's PA Arrives at ED Office After Being Called for Questioning in Excise Policy Case

Feb 23, 2023 13:36 IST

Delhi Witnessed Record 102 Hours of Dense Fog This Winter, Highest in 6 Years: Report | READ

The national capital witnessed record fog this season with 102 hours of dense fog starting in November 2022. This is reportedly the most intense fog spell Delhi has witnessed in the past six years, according to the India Meteorological Department. READ

Feb 23, 2023 13:23 IST

Passengers on Delhi-Raipur Flight Asked to Deboard by Indigo Staff, to Be Put on Another Flight

Passengers on the Delhi-Raipur flight that was carrying several Congress leaders to the Chhattisgarh capital were asked to deboard by the Indigo staff on Thursday, with the airline saying they will be put on another flight. This came after the Congress claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from the flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party’s plenary session.

Feb 23, 2023 12:58 IST

ED Questions Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA in Excise Policy Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said. Kumar deposed before the federal probe agency here and the investigators are recording his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Feb 23, 2023 12:44 IST

Unable to Digest Defeat in Mayoral Polls, BJP Resorting to Hooliganism, Says AAP

With the MCD House being adjourned for the day on Thursday amid ruckus over the standing committee election, the AAP accused the BJP of resorting to “hooliganism" as it was unable to digest its defeat in the MCD mayoral polls. Several members of both the parties exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House on Wednesday night. The chaos continued on Thursday morning forcing Mayor Shelly Oberoi to adjourn the House till 10 am on Friday.

Feb 23, 2023 12:36 IST

Delhi CM Kejriwal to Address Media Upon AAP Councillors Elected Mayor, Dy Mayor

Feb 23, 2023 12:11 IST

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Alleges Ballot Papers Torn by BJP Councillors at MCD House

Addressing a press conference at the civic centre, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that ballot papers were torn by the BJP councillors during the election. “It’s shameful what the BJP councillors did. The ballot box was thrown and ballot papers were torn and I was attacked," she alleged. “The BJP resorted to unconstitutional behaviour in the House once again. BJP’s Rekha Gupta and Amit Nagpal resorted to hooliganism in the House and we will take action against them," she said.

Feb 23, 2023 11:38 IST

'AAP Ke Gunde': Delhi BJP Alleges AAP Councillors Showed Hooliganism During Standing Committee Polls

Feb 23, 2023 11:37 IST

ED Calls Kejriwal's Close Aide for Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide named Bibhav Kumar, for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case. He has reached ED headquarters and questioning will being soon.

Feb 23, 2023 11:34 IST

AAP, BJP at Loggerheads Over Standing Committee Polls, Mayor Oberoi Adjourns MCD House Till Friday

The MCD House was adjourned for the day on Thursday as ruckus and sloganeering continued over the election of six members of the standing committee. While the BJP is protesting against Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to allow members to carry mobile phones to the booth area during the election of the MCD panel, the AAP accused the saffron party of resorting to “hooliganism" because of its defeat in the mayoral polls.

Feb 23, 2023 11:23 IST

Councillors Seen Relaxing After Midnight Chaos at Delhi MCD House | PIC

New Delhi: View of the hall where the voting took place on Wednesday Feb. 22 (PTI)
Feb 23, 2023 11:20 IST

MCD: Elections to Six Members of Standing Committee Stalled Due to Ruckus in House

The election to pick the six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday got stalled due to an uproar in the House, hours after the new mayor was elected. The House proceedings began around 11:30 am and business was conducted smoothly as AAP’s Shelly Oberoi emerged victorious in the mayoral poll, defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes.

Feb 23, 2023 11:10 IST

Punjab Congress Reacts to AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta's Arrest

Feb 23, 2023 11:08 IST

BJP Alleges AAP Didn't Ensure Secrecy of Votes During Standing Committee Polls

Delhi BJP addressed a press conference on Thursday. Leader Manoj Tiwari said, “The secrecy of votes was ensured by AAP and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi when the Standing Committee elections were underway. The use of mobile phones was permitted because AAP was afraid of cross-voting."

Feb 23, 2023 11:05 IST

After AAP, BJP Addresses Media Over Standing Committee Polls

Feb 23, 2023 10:51 IST

'They Didn't Respect House & Democracy': Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Attacks BJP

Feb 23, 2023 10:39 IST

Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in South Delhi, No Casualty

A fire broke out at a warehouse in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, officials said on Thursday. According to the fire department officials, they received information at 1.15 am, following which 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Jaunapur. The fire was brought under control at 8 am and no one was injured (PTI)

Feb 23, 2023 10:32 IST

MCD House Adjourned for the Day Without Electing Standing Committee

The MCD House was adjourned for the day on Thursday as ruckus and sloganeering continued over the election of six standing committee members. The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering. The House reconvened at 9.30 am but was adjourned till 10 am on Friday shortly afterward.

Feb 23, 2023 10:23 IST

After AAP, Delhi BJP to Hold Press Conference Shortly

Soon after AAP leaders addressed the media on Thursday morning, BJP leaders from Delhi are also expected to hold a press conference shortly. The media interaction comes in light of the ruckus that ensued between BJP and AAP councillors during Standing Committee elections on Wednesday.

Feb 23, 2023 10:19 IST

AAP Alleges BJP Councillor Threw Torn Ballot Papers During Standing Committee Election

Feb 23, 2023 10:16 IST

'Accept People's Mandate': AAP Leader Atishi Over Delhi MCD Ruckus

AAP leader Atishi on Thursday took part in the press conference addressed by her party leaders. Taking a dig at BJP, she said, "The people of Delhi have thrown them out, they should accept the mandate and sit in the opposition for 5 years." Her remarks came as AAP, BJP councillors clashed during Standing Committee polls on Wednesday.
Feb 23, 2023 10:06 IST

'BJP Showing Dictatorship, Goondaism in House': AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

"Have you ever heard that a voting process is underway, but after some votes are cast, people come in and ask for it to be conducted from the beginning again?", said AAP leader Sanjay Singh. He alleged that BJP tried to disrupt the voting process and showed dictatorship and "goondaism" in the House.
Advertisement
Feb 23, 2023 10:04 IST

'Votes Cast Already Cant be Invalidated': Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

AAP leaders including Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi addressed a press conference on Thursday morning, Addressing the midnight ruckus at the Delhi MCD House, Oberoi said, "Votes already cast to elect six members of Standing Committee, cannot be invalidated."
Feb 23, 2023 10:00 IST

AAP Leaders Including Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Address Press Conference | LIVE

Feb 23, 2023 09:56 IST

Delhi MCD House Proceedings Adjourned Till Tomorrow, Councillors Leave

After being resumed, adjourned, and resumed again on Thursday, the Delhi MCD House proceedings were finally adjourned by Mayor Shelly Oberoi till 10 am tomorrow. The standing committee polls remain unconducted for another day after a midnight chaos, and sloganeering by AAP, BJP councillors today.
Feb 23, 2023 09:51 IST

AAP Fears Cross Voting, Allowed Mobile Phones During Standing Committee Polls: BJP

The BJP alleged that AAP wasn't letting the Delhi MCD House function. After getting a Mayor and Dy Mayor elected where BJP members voted peacefully, the AAP Mayor allowed members to carry Mobile phones while voting for Standing Committee, it said.
Advertisement
Feb 23, 2023 09:46 IST

BJP Councillors Protest over Election of Members to Standing Committee of MCD

Feb 23, 2023 09:45 IST

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Resumes MCD House Proceedings Again

After adjourning the House for an hour on Thursday morning, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi resumed house proceedings again with both AAP and BJP councillors sloganeering over Standing Committee Polls. Oberoi said everyone has the right to vote.
Feb 23, 2023 09:20 IST

AAP Leaders to Address Press Conference at 9:30 am Today

With the Delhi MCD House proceedings adjourned yet again for an hour on Thursday, all eyes are set on how the Standing Committee elections will go. Meanwhile, AAP leaders are expected to hold a press conference in light of the midnight chaos that ensued. The media interaction will take place at 9:30 am.
Feb 23, 2023 09:15 IST

'India Can See Reality of BJP Goons': AAP Alleges BJP Stole Ballot Boxes During Standing Committee Elections

Feb 23, 2023 09:04 IST

BJP Councillors Chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' as They Wait for MCD House to be Resumed on Wednesday

Many BJP members chanted 'Hanuman Chalisa' for several minutes, awaiting resumption of the House. The session finally resumed around 6:15 pm on Wednesday and the proceedings to elect the six members of the MCD panel began. However, chaos ensued as Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi allowed use of phones during voting process.
Feb 23, 2023 08:51 IST

Delhi BJP Leader Vijender Gupta Holds Press Conference Past Midnight

Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta held a press conference past midnight and slammed the AAP and Kejriwal for the chaos at Delhi MCD house on Wednesday night. AAP won the election to the posts of both the mayor and deputy mayor. The Standing Committee members' election was held over an hour after the deputy mayor was elected.
Feb 23, 2023 08:49 IST

AI Newark-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Stockholm; Many Passengers Still at Airport

An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi, carrying 292 passengers, made an emergency landing in Stockholm Wednesday morning due to an oil leak in one of the engines, and aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to senior officials. The passengers and the crew are still at Stockholm and sources said the airline is looking at the option of sending a ferry aircraft to bring them to Delhi.
Feb 23, 2023 08:40 IST

'Will Look Into Video Footage': Delhi Mayor Says Those Who Caused Damage to House Will Have to Pay

Feb 23, 2023 08:38 IST

Soon After Commencement, Delhi MCD House Proceedings Adjourned Again Amid Sloganeering

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday adjourned the proceedings of the MCD House yet again, soon after it had resumed. The house was adjourned for one hour amid sloganeering from AAP, BJP councillors against each other.
Feb 23, 2023 08:30 IST

Women Councillors at Loggerheads at MCD House During Midnight Chaos

Feb 23, 2023 08:26 IST

'Goons Defeated', Says Arvind Kejriwal as Shelly Oberoi Wins Delhi Mayor Polls

Congratulating Delhiites, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: "The goons lost, the public won. In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on Shelly Oberoi being elected mayor." His deputy Sisodia also congratulated Oberoi and the party workers on the win.
Feb 23, 2023 08:23 IST

Shelly Oberoi Thanks AAP, Delhi CM Kejriwal Upon Being Elected City Mayor

After being elected Delhi Mayor on Wednesday, Shelly Oberoi said, "I thank CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and the people of Delhi. In the next three days, we will visit landfill sites. "All councillors will work from today only. The 10-guarantee programme will be our focus. The deputy mayor and standing committee elections will be held today itself. I also want to thank the judiciary," she added.
Feb 23, 2023 08:18 IST

'The Spy': In Dig Against AAP Amid MCD House Chaos, BJP Releases New Poster

Feb 23, 2023 08:16 IST

'Victory of Democracy', Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Delhi Mayoral Poll Results

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dubbed the win of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi mayoral poll as the "victory of democracy." Mann also praised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "spirit of fighting for the rights of people." AAP councillor Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP councillor Rekha Gupta in the mayoral poll in the national capital.
Feb 23, 2023 08:13 IST

Chaos at MCD House After BJP Opposes Use of Phones Allowed by Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Feb 23, 2023 08:08 IST

Shelly Oberoi: AAP’s First-time Councillor Who Won from BJP Stronghold | All About Delhi’s New Mayor | READ

Four attempts and a Supreme Court order later, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elected its new mayor as AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi emerged victorious on Wednesday. The first single mayor to be elected to the reunified civic body after 10 years, she received 150 votes against 116 of the BJP’s Rekha Gupta. READ MORE
Feb 23, 2023 08:05 IST

Will Visit Landfill Sites in Next 3 Months: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Delhi's newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi will carry out an inspection of landfill sites in the next three months. Minutes after taking charge, she told the House, "We have to work together to fulfill the aspirations of people". Oberoi defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to emerge victorious in the mayoral polls that took place on Wednesday.
Feb 23, 2023 08:02 IST

'Delhi Watching Everything': BJP Alleges Attack on its Councillors by AAP at MCD House

Feb 23, 2023 08:01 IST

AAP, BJP Councillors Hurl Boxes, Plastic Bottles at Each Other During Standing Committee Election at MCD House

The MCD House was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday. The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows. Besides, plastic bottles were thrown and blows were exchanged between the councillors from both parties.
Feb 23, 2023 07:58 IST

AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal Becomes Delhi Deputy Mayor

AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes. Soon after the results were announced in the MCD House, AAP councillors offered sweets to the newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor Iqbal while women councillors were seen jostling on the dais to take a selfie with her, as other members flashed victory signs.
Feb 23, 2023 07:51 IST

Delhi CM Condemns Alleged Attack by BJP Councillors on Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Feb 23, 2023 07:49 IST

Former Delhi University Assistant Professor Shelly Oberoi Elected Delhi Mayor

Former Delhi University assistant professor Shelly Oberoi became the first mayor of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday. She defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Delhi got its first woman mayor in little over a decade. Rajni Abbi was the last woman to be elected to the top post in the MCD in 2011 before its trifurcation.
Feb 23, 2023 07:37 IST

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Alleges Being Attacked by BJP Councillors

Newly-elected Delhi  Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that BJP Councillors tried to attack her, with Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal reacting to it saying its "absolutely shocking and unacceptable". "BJP councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders!" she tweeted.
Feb 23, 2023 07:32 IST

AAP Alleges BJP Went Against SC Order, Stole Ballot Boxes During Standing Committee Elections

Feb 23, 2023 07:30 IST

Ruckus at Delhi MCD House During Standing Committee Elections at Midnight

A midnight ruckus ensued at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House as AAP and BJP leaders clashed. Several AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that BJP councillors tried to steal the ballot boxes during the Standing Committee election. The House witnessed ruckus as the process to elect six members of the apex decision-making body began.
Feb 23, 2023 07:29 IST

BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles During MCD House Session

Several members of the BJP and the AAP on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor. A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air.

Read more

The Delhi BJP demanded a fresh poll to elect MCD standing committee members, alleging irregularities by the Aam Aadmi Party during the election process last night.

Party MP Parvesh Verma told a press conference, also addressed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, that newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi of the AAP allowed members to carry mobile phones to the booth area while casting their votes, despite objection by BJP councillors.

The election began on Wednesday evening but was hampered due to the BJP councillors’ protest against the decision of the mayor, who was presiding over the poll process.

AAP councillors who cast their votes were clicking pictures and sending it to their party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, Verma claimed.

A purported video of the MCD House meeting was played at the press conference, with BJP leaders claiming AAP councilor Devendra Kumar was seen “slapping” BJP councilor Pramod Gupta.

Later, both AAP and BJP convened separate press conferences, where BJP alleged secrecy of votes was not ensured during the polls and demanded the process to be conducted all over again. Meanwhile, AAP maintained that the votes cast so far still hold validity and voting will resume from there.

AAP came out with flying colours in the Delhi mayoral elections on Wednesday as councillor Shelly Oberoi became mayor defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Also, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes.

Soon after, a midnight ruckus ensued at the MCD House as AAP and BJP leaders clashed. Several AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that BJP councillors tried to steal the ballot boxes during the Standing Committee election. The House witnessed ruckus as the process to elect six members of the apex decision-making body began. A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air.

Shelley Oberoi had allowed members to carry their phones while voting, but BJP was against it. This led to ruckus in the House, forcing her to adjourn proceedings multiple times. Mayor Oberoi alleged that some of them tried to attack her, with Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal reacting to it saying its “absolutely shocking and unacceptable”.

“BJP councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor,” she tweeted.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was not allowing the standing committee elections to take place. He said BJP was going against the Supreme Court’s order.

In an order dated February 17, SC had said that the issuing of a notice will take place within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The next day, Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House to conduct elections on February 22.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

TRENDING NEWS