Delhi's GDP Up 50% Since 2016-17: Lieutenant Guv Anil Baijal in Address to Assembly

Delhi's GDP went up by 50 per cent since 2016-17, indicating that the city's economy is in a strong position, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday. In his address to the Delhi Assembly, which was initially interrupted by BJP legislators who demanded that 'The Kashmir Files' movie be made tax-free, the LG said Delhi's economy in 2020-21 was adversely affected due to Covid-19.

"In 2021-22, Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (calculated) on current prices was Rs 9,23,967 crore and in the last five years, it grew by 50 per cent as compared to Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17. "This shows the strong position of Delhi's economy," he said. Baijal also said Delhi's per capita income in 2021-22 was Rs 4,01,982 which is three times that of the country.

In his address to the House, the L-G mentioned the Delhi government's achievements in various fields, including electricity, education, pollution remediation, in-situ slum development, and green energy. He also said Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and that 91.4 per cent of households availed the benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21. On the Delhi government's achievement in the education sector, Baijal said the pass percentages in classes 10 and 12 have registered successive growth.

"The pass percentage in classes 10 and 12 were 97.52 per cent and 99.84 per cent respectively." He also said the Delhi Teachers University Bill, 2022, was also passed to provide professional training to teachers by establishing a dedicated university. In his address, Baijal said that the Delhi government's Public Works Department was constructing 784 multi-storey flats in the Devanagar area for slum-dwellers under its in-situ rehabilitation policy. The Delhi government was supplying 945 million gallons of water daily across the city with a pipeline network of 15,000 km. "Water is also being supplied in 1,577 unauthorized colonies. Where there is no water pipeline, the government is supplying water through tankers," Baijal said.

The LG, in his speech, said the Delhi government has decided to set up a school with boarding and other modern facilities to provide structured education to underprivileged and homeless children. He said that 90 per cent population above the age of 18 have been vaccinated and inoculation for the age group of 15-18 years is also going on at a very fast pace.

The LG added that to further streamline the facility of health services, the government has decided to implement Health Information Management System. "Under this system, all citizens will be provided with a QR code-based e-Health Card. This will help the patients to be identified and track demographic and basic details with geo-tagging," Baijal said.

In his speech, the LG said the innovative Interceptor Sewer Project for cleaning the Yamuna river is almost complete. Further, construction of STPs at Coronation Pillar in Kondli and Rithala under Yamuna Action Plan-III is in progress, he said.

The L-G said the government is striving to increase the renewable energy component in the total energy mix of Delhi. "Delhi Solar Policy, 2016, has been notified. The total Solar Power available through Rooftop SPV plants installed in Delhi is 221.46 MW. To date, around 136 MW capacity Solar Plants have already been installed on 1,160 government buildings." He added that works for the installation of CCTV cameras throughout Delhi, and providing free WiFi at bus stops and parks have been completed.

"Construction of the elevated road of Barapullah Phase-III from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar is under progress. Underpasses between Wazirabad and Jagatpur and a pedestrian subway near Gandhi Vihar on Outer Ring Road is near completion," Baijal added.

