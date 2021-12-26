Delimitation Not the Solution, Need to Reconvert Those Who Left Hinduism: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya has waded into controversy with a speech calling for “reconversion" of those who left the Hindu faith for other religions, saying delimitation is a temporary solution to the “numerical challenges" posed by conversions over the years.

Speaking at Sri Krishna Mutt in Karnataka’s Udipi, the Bengaluru South MP said temples and mutts must set “yearly targets" to bring people back to the Hindu faith.

“Those who have converted… everyday their population is going up. We have all discussed this. If we want Hindu culture to remain, Hindu society must remain. Hindu society must have political power. Political power is decided by numerical strength. During delimitation, we see that half the population is them and half us. It’s a hare-brained solution. Delimitation may postpone this problem by five or 10 years, but can’t find a solution," Surya said in his speech in Kannada.

“Only option left for the Hindus is to reconvert all those people who have gone out of the Hindu fold. Those who left this religion for socio, political, economic reasons over the course of history and forced to go out of the fold must be brought back. I appeal that every temple and every mutt must have yearly targets to bring back people to Hindu faith," the MP added.

The victory is not complete till we throw out the ideology left behind by foreign rulers we threw out, Surya said.

Raking up the idea of ‘Akhand Bharat’ or undivided India, Surya said “it is our duty" to reconvert those who converted in Pakistan. “Those who had converted in today’s Pakistan, it is our duty to reconvert them back to Hinduism. That’s when we will have geographical Pakistan back. This may seem impossible today. But some time ago, removing Article 370 and building Ram Mandir too seemed impossible."

