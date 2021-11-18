Denied Permission to Visit Kartarpur Sahib, AAP Accuses BJP, Congress of ‘Match-fixing’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday slammed the central government for denying it permission to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara on Friday on the occasion of Guru Purab.

The party has termed it a tacit understanding between Punjab’s Congress government of Charanjit Singh Channi and the Narendra Modi government.

Reacting to this, the AAP’s Punjab affairs in-charge Raghav Chadha said that only CM Channi and his men were allowed to visit the shrine. “The match fixing between Modi and Channi has surfaced yet again," he said.

AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is to begin his ‘Mission Punjab’ from Moga on Friday, also expressed his anguish, saying it is wrong to deny permission to anyone to go and pay their obeisance in the “Guru Ghar" on the occasion of Guru Purab.

“Such politics is not good for the country or the society. Nobody should be stopped from performing ardas," he tweeted.

