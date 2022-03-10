Deoband Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 9 AM

Live election results updates of Deoband seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kartikey Rana (SP), Brijesh (BJP), Naushad (SNYVP), Rahat Khalil (INC), Choudhary Rajendra Singh (BSP), Vijendra (IND), Yogesh Pratap Singh (ASPKR), Jaheer (JSAP), Umair Madani (AIMIM), Praveen Kumar Dhiman (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.59%, which is -0.97% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Brijesh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Deoband results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.5 Deoband (देवबंद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Deoband is part of Saharanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.31% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 307162 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,65,143 were male and 1,42,017 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Deoband in 2019 was: 860 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,70,262 eligible electors, of which 1,77,796 were male,1,49,757 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,273 eligible electors, of which 1,60,300 were male, 1,31,973 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Deoband in 2017 was 624. In 2012, there were 520 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Brijesh of BJP won in this seat defeating Majid Ali of BSP by a margin of 29,400 which was 12.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.64% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajendra Singh Rana of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Manoj Chaudhary of BSP by a margin of 3,050 votes which was 1.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 34.05% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 5 Deoband Assembly segment of the 1. Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Pradeep Kumar of BJP won the Saharanpur Parliament seat defeating Tabassum Begum of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saharanpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Deoband are: Kartikey Rana (SP), Brijesh (BJP), Naushad (SNYVP), Rahat Khalil (INC), Choudhary Rajendra Singh (BSP), Vijendra (IND), Yogesh Pratap Singh (ASPKR), Jaheer (JSAP), Umair Madani (AIMIM), Praveen Kumar Dhiman (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.59%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.56%, while it was 67.02% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Deoband went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.5 Deoband Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 339. In 2012, there were 291 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.5 Deoband comprises of the following areas of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Deoband, 2 Bhaila, 4 Talheri Bujurg and Deoband NPP of 4 Deoband Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Deoband constituency, which are: Saharanpur, Rampur Maniharan, Gangoh, Thana Bhawan, Charthawal, Purqazi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Deoband is approximately 430 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Deoband is: 29°42’11.2"N 77°40’48.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Deoband results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.