Deoprayag Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Deoprayag seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Mantri Prasad Naithani (INC), Vinod Kandari (BJP), Diwakar Bhatt (UKD), Uttam Singh (AAP), Bijendra Lal (BJMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.07%, which is 0.78% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vinod Kandari of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Deoprayag results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.10 Deoprayag (Devprayag) (देवप्रयाग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Deoprayag is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 86,070 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43,738 were male and 42,328 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Deoprayag in 2022 is: 968 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 82,105 eligible electors, of which 42,086 were male,40,019 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 71,105 eligible electors, of which 35,743 were male, 35,362 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Deoprayag in 2017 was 1,665. In 2012, there were 1,559 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Vinod Kandari of BJP won in this seat defeating Diwakar Bhatt of IND by a margin of 3,499 which was 8.04% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 31.75% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mantri Prasad Naithani of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Diwakar Bhatt of BJP by a margin of 1,541 votes which was 3.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 30.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 10 Deoprayag Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Deoprayag are: Mantri Prasad Naithani (INC), Vinod Kandari (BJP), Diwakar Bhatt (UKD), Uttam Singh (AAP), Bijendra Lal (BJMP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.29%, while it was 56.64% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Deoprayag went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.10 Deoprayag Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 139. In 2012, there were 128 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.10 Deoprayag comprises of the following areas of Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: KCs Kirtinagar, Chandrabadni, Deoprayag NA, Panchayats 37-Lalathpatoun, 38-Lalurikhal, 39-Birakot, 40-Hindolakhal, 41-Aamni, 42-Mahar and 43-Bhatkot of Deoprayag KC of 2-Deoprayag Tehsil; Panchayats, 180- Paurikhal, 181 Gaumukh, 182-Raurdhar and 183-Jagdhar of Jakhnidhar KC of Jakhnidhar Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Deoprayag constituency, which are: Rudraprayag, Srinagar, Pauri, Narendranagar, Tehri, Ghanshali. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Deoprayag is approximately 495 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Deoprayag is: 30°16’44.0"N 78°41’14.6"E.

