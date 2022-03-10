Deoria Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Deoria seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ajay Pratap Singh Alias Pintu (SP), Purooshottam Narain Singh (INC), Ramsaran (BSP), Shalabh Mani Tripathi (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Dubey (CPI), Omprakash Chaurasia (RBP), Rajnikant Srivastava (RVVP), Raju Chauhan (MOP), Virendra Jaiswal (JAP), Sanjay Srivastav (BSJP), Harinarayan Chauhan (AAP), Vijay Juaatha (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.23%, which is -0.31% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Janmejai Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Deoria results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.337 Deoria (देवरिया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. Deoria is part of Deoria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,00,524 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,60,265 were male and 1,40,247 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Deoria in 2019 was: 875 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,33,390 eligible electors, of which 1,78,645 were male,1,45,550 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,25,849 eligible electors, of which 1,81,535 were male, 1,44,305 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Deoria in 2017 was 185. In 2012, there were 455 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Janmejai Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating J P Jaiswal of SP by a margin of 46,236 which was 25.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Janmejai Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pramod Singh of BSP by a margin of 23,295 votes which was 14.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 337 Deoria Assembly segment of the 66. Deoria Lok Sabha constituency. Ramapati Ram Tripathi of BJP won the Deoria Parliament seat defeating Binod Kumar Jaiswal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Deoria Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 27 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Deoria are: Ajay Pratap Singh Alias Pintu (SP), Purooshottam Narain Singh (INC), Ramsaran (BSP), Shalabh Mani Tripathi (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Dubey (CPI), Omprakash Chaurasia (RBP), Rajnikant Srivastava (RVVP), Raju Chauhan (MOP), Virendra Jaiswal (JAP), Sanjay Srivastav (BSJP), Harinarayan Chauhan (AAP), Vijay Juaatha (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.54%, while it was 51.1% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Deoria went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.337 Deoria Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 362. In 2012, there were 348 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.337 Deoria comprises of the following areas of Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Gauribazar, 6 Deoria, Gauribzazr Nagar Panchayat and Deoria Municipal Board of 1 Deoria Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Deoria constituency, which are: Rudrapur, Chauri-Chaura, Hata, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, Barhaj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Deoria is approximately 278 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Deoria is: 26°33’20.5"N 83°43’12.7"E.

