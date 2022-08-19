Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Joins Long Line of AAP Leaders Facing Action by CBI, Delhi Police | List Here

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Delhi Police have added deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to a long line of AAP leaders and ministers, who have faced action on charges ranging from money laundering to physical attacks. There over 100 false cases registered against AAP leaders, alleged the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday. He added that every time, the leaders have come clean in courts.

Chadha’s comments came after the CBI raided Sisodia’s home and 20 other locations in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy earlier in the day. The action against the deputy chief minister has escalated the existing tension between the ruling party in Delhi and the BJP-led Centre. The AAP alleged that the central agency was acting on “orders from above".

Every time any AAP leader faces any such action, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes it a point to call out the central government. He and his deputy in the past have accused the Centre of a “witch hunt" and even demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “troubling" the AAP-led Delhi government. He has also called Prime Minister Modi a “coward" and “psychopath" when central agencies have taken action against those closely associated to him.

Here is a list of incidents in which AAP leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, have faced action by central agencies and Delhi Police:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s name figured in the 2018 assault on then chief secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at the chief minister’s official residence. In February this year, the Delhi Police, which comes under the central government, visited Kejriwal’s residence looking for video and other evidence in connection with an alleged assault by AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal. The trial court had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and other AAP MLAs Rajesh Rishi, Nitin Tyagi, Praveen Kumar, Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, and Dinesh Mohania in the case. It ordered the framing of charges against Khan and Jarwal. Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in October 2018. Khan and Prakash Jarwal were granted bail earlier by the high court. In December 2015, a few months after the AAP stormed into power in Delhi a second time, the CBI searched Kejriwal’s office in connection with corruption charges against his then principal secretary Rajendra Kumar. In July 2016, the CBI conducted searches at many locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh linked to Rajendra Kumar and arrested him for allegedly providing undue favours to a company. In May 2018, Kejriwal’s nephew Vinay Bansal, too, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch over an alleged scam in the public works department. Bansal was accused of having a 50 per cent stake in a firm allegedly involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in northwest Delhi. The CBI raid on Sisodia is not the first for him. He has had similar run-ins with the central probe agency in 2017. In June 2017, CBI officials went to Sisodia’s house on Mathura Road in Delhi to record his statement over alleged irregularities in ‘Talk To AK’ campaign held in 2016, where Kejriwal answered questions from the public on a wide range of issues such as electricity and water. Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is already in judicial custody in a money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on charges of hawala transactions by five shell companies allegedly controlled by him. The ED and CBI had raided Jain’s residences and the properties of other people close to him. In May 2018, CBI had searched Jain’s residence for alleged irregularities in hiring architects for the PWD, a portfolio which he helmed for a long time. In June this year, the Delhi lieutenant governor forwarded a complaint of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari over an alleged scam in the construction of seven hospitals to the Anti-Corruption Branch for a probe. Kailash Gahlot, another minister of the Delhi government, has also faced the heat in the past. In October 2018, the income tax department conducted searches on premises linked to him in Delhi and Gurugram in connection with tax evasion worth crores. Last year, too, the Centre approved a CBI probe into an alleged scam in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Department headed by Gahlot.

(With PTI inputs)

