Dera Baba Nanak Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Dera Baba Nanak seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (INC), Kuldeep Singh (BJP), Gurdeep Singh (AAP), Ravikaran Singh Kahlon (SAD), Satnam Singh (IND), Sukhjinder Singh (IND), Gurdeep Singh (IND), Jagjit Singh (IND), Dominic Mattu (IND), Manpreet Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.7%, which is -3.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.10 Dera Baba Nanak (डेरा बाबा नानक) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Dera Baba Nanak is part of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 194613 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 92,418 were male and 1,02,187 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dera Baba Nanak in 2022 is: 1,106 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,088 eligible electors, of which 97,379 were male,85,707 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,268 eligible electors, of which 84,531 were male, 78,737 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dera Baba Nanak in 2017 was 3,742. In 2012, there were 1,573 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of INC won in this seat defeating Sucha Singh Langah of SAD by a margin of 1,194 which was 0.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.83% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sukhjinder Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sucha Singh of SAD by a margin of 2,940 votes which was 2.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 10 Dera Baba Nanak Assembly segment of the 1. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Som Parkash of BJP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat defeating Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Dera Baba Nanak are: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (INC), Kuldeep Singh (BJP), Gurdeep Singh (AAP), Ravikaran Singh Kahlon (SAD), Satnam Singh (IND), Sukhjinder Singh (IND), Gurdeep Singh (IND), Jagjit Singh (IND), Dominic Mattu (IND), Manpreet Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.24%, while it was 80.89% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dera Baba Nanak went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.10 Dera Baba Nanak Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 219. In 2012, there were 201 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.10 Dera Baba Nanak comprises of the following areas of Gurdaspur district of Punjab: Dera Baba Nanak Tehsil; Panchayats Ghuman Kalan, Ghuman Khurd, Gaju Gazi, Rajuwal, Suchanian of Naushehra Majha Singh KC; KCs Kalanaur (North), Kalanaur (South) and Kalanaur (Nagar Panchayat) of Gurdaspur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Dera Baba Nanak constituency, which are: Dina Nagar, Gurdaspur, Qadian, Batala, Fatehgarh Churian, Ajnala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dera Baba Nanak is approximately 637 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dera Baba Nanak is: 31°58’29.3"N 75°07’50.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dera Baba Nanak results.

